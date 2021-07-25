'The Walking Dead' Final Season Trailer Out, Fans Await Fates Of Its Characters

The much-awaited season finale of the popular post-apocalyptic horror television series The Walking Dead is right around the corner. The makers of the series have dropped the trailer of the upcoming and the final season of the show. In the trailer, plenty of intense action scenes featuring zombies can be seen, along with the highlights of some fan-favourite characters like Daryl, Carol, Maggie, Gabriel, Ezekiel, and Negan amongst many others.

The Walking Dead Season 11 trailer out

During a panel for San Diego Comic-Con at Home on Saturday, The Walking Dead makers dropped a full-length trailer for its final season, Season 11. The Walking Dead 11 was initially scheduled to release in 2020 but was postponed due to the global pandemic. During the panel, series showrunner Angela Kang talked about how the pandemic changed the way she and the show's creative team approached production and said, "Obviously the pandemic changed a lot of how we had to do everything, but it was really fun to do these focused, intimate episodes for [Season] 10C. Season 11, we're going to go out with a bang."

She further said "We're back to our big, scopey, massive extravaganzas with lots of great character interactions between the people we love. In season 11 we kind of go in hard with some new stories and new characters. I'm really excited to share it with the audience when it's time."

The series will premiere on August 22 and will have three parts that will include eight episodes in each part, or 24 episodes total. Part two and three of the final season will air in 2022, with exact premiere dates to follow. The netizens who seemed excited for the show took to their Twitter handle and reacted to the trailer of The Walking Dead 11. Here are some of the reactions.

season 11 of the walking dead going to be her season and I said what I said. pic.twitter.com/EQroMKNWk0 — أحلام 🏹🐺 (@mynameisahlam_) July 22, 2021

BRO.



Mercer is looking awesome in The Walking Dead season 11 promo! I'm excited for the SDCC trailer today! pic.twitter.com/bTg8jw5mQc — matthewo1o (@matthewo1o) July 24, 2021

Can’t wait for The Walking Dead season 11 to start at the end of August! I’m desperately trying to get to the end of the show man Lol — adrian (@SleazyNeez) July 25, 2021

1 month from today we’ll be watching the season 11 premiere of the walking dead!! HOLY SHIT!! 🤸‍♀️🤸‍♀️🤸‍♀️ @WalkingDead_AMC pic.twitter.com/YT4lskGSHD — Mel 🏹 (@sunshinesreedus) July 23, 2021

The cast of The Walking Dead

The main characters survived The Walking Dead season 10 and most of them will be seen reprising their roles. It includes Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Josh McDermitt as Eugene Porter, Khary Payton as Ezekiel, Ross Marquand as Aaron, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene, Seth Gilliam as Gabriel Stokes, Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa, Seth Gilliam as Gabriel Stokes, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan. Michael James Shaw, who played Corvus Glaive in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers Endgame, and Papa Midnite in Constantine, will be joining the series as the leader of the Commonwealth Army, Mercer, along with Jacob Young as Deaver.

Image: The Walking Dead official Instagram

