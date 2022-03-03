'The Weekend Away' Twitter Review: Netizens Laud Leighton Meester's New Netflix Movie

Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester marked her return to films in Netlfix's new thriller film titled The Weekend Away. Also starring Christina Wolfe, Amar Bukvić, Ziad Bakri and more, the series promised an edge-of-the-seat thriller and gripping mystery following a girls' trip. Released on March 3, the Netflix film is directed by Kim Farrant.

Ahead of the release, fans were excited to see Meester in a significant role in a film as the actor remained away from the big screen as her last project was in 2019 in the film Semper Fi. Check out the Twitter review of fans who shared their honest feedback after watching the movie.

'The Weekend Away' Review

As mentioned earlier, the movie revolves around the mysterious disappearance of Beth's (Leighton Meester) best friend during their trip to Croatia. As per the synopsis provided by Netflix, ''When her best friend vanishes during a girls trip to Croatia, Beth races to figure out what happened. But each clue yields another unsettling deception.''

When her best friend vanishes during a girls trip to Croatia, Beth (Leighton Meester) races to figure out what happened. But each clue yields another unsettling deception. pic.twitter.com/9rgicvJRtT — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) March 1, 2022

Twitter was flooded with fans expressing their excitement to see the Gossip Girl star in a big venture again as one fan wrote, ''Watching the weekend away. I love @itsmeleighton so much,'' while another shared their feedback on the movie by writing, ''@itsmeleighton I just watched "The Weekend Away" here in Brazil and I loved it!!! Congratulations on this wonderful movie. 👏🏻I’m so proud of you!! You are my favorite, I love you so much!''

Leighton Meester killed it — Black Hermione✨ (@ninikk44) March 3, 2022

‘The Weekend Away’: Leighton Meester Deserves Better Than Netflix’s Disappointing Vacation Thriller 🔥



As Netflix continues to mass-produce original movies, it’s become easier to spot the elements and safeguards put in place to ... 🔥🔥

Read https://t.co/gdYXSjM7q3 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/59ZQyxHwFT — Entertainment (@Enterta52735412) March 3, 2022

On the other hand, a few provided reasons to watch the film as one netizen wrote, ''#TheWeekendAway is undoubtedly a great whodunnit that sees Leighton Meester in her full element. The writing is crisp and the film is filled with interesting twists and turns. Loved the movie.'' However, on the other hand, a film critic described Meester's character as 'dull and lifeless'. Check out the tweets here.

With Leighton Meester in her element, I truly wish I loved this movie. If everything around her performance was not strictly so dull and lifeless, maybe #TheWeekendAway would stand a chance. https://t.co/LY9nl3o4Jq — Josh at the Movies (@JATMReviews) March 3, 2022

