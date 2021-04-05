The Weeknd Shares Emotional Message To People Of Ethiopia As He Donates $1 Million

The Weeknd recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note in which he expressed his support for the people of Ethiopia who are facing a crisis. The Ethiopian region is currently at war after reports of ethnic cleansing in the Tigray region surfaced. The New York Times reported that people from Tigray are being removed from their homes which has led to war. It is believed that close to two million people have been displaced in the area with thousands of deaths as a result of a long-drawn civil war. Thus, The Weeknd who is a native of the land pledged support for the people with a sizeable donation of USD 1 million.

The Weeknd donates 1 million to Ethiopia

The singer took to Instagram to share a post in which he wrote that his heart breaks for the people of Ethiopia. He continued to say that he cannot comprehend how innocent civilians ranging from small children to the elderly are being senselessly murdered. He further added how he was shocked upon finding out that entire villages are being displaced out of fear and destruction. He then continued to write that he will be donating $1 million to provide 2 million meals to the people through the aid of the United Nations World Food Programme. He also encouraged his fans to donate in whatever way they can for this cause. Fans expressed their gratitude for the star as he brought the sensitive issue to light. The singer then posted images from Ethiopia where children appear to be in dire conditions. The singer wrote that if anyone wishes to donate to the cause, the link for the same will be available in his bio.

The singer, who himself comes from an Ethiopian background, received tremendous support from fans who applauded his gesture. According to The New York Times, it was revealed that The Weeknd’s parents moved to Canada from Ethiopia. The singer spent most of his childhood speaking in Amharic, which is the language of Ethiopia. Thus the singer’s support came as a kind gesture which was lauded by fans in the comments section of the post that he uploaded via social media.

Source: The Weeknd Instagram

