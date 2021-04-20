The Weeknd Teases New Video With Arianda Grande, Drops Snippet Of 'Save Your Tears'

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd created a buzz on the internet after the latter recently dropped a blackout video and tagged the Breakfree singer in the caption. The duo confirmed they're collaborating on another project. They posted an eight-second audio snippet on social media on Monday in which the lyrics I don't know why I run away from The Weeknd's song Save Your Tears played in the backdrop. However, the video was blackout with no pictures or stills. Fans were quick to assume that the duo will be soon releasing the remix of this super hit song.

The Weeknd teases a new project with Ariana

As soon as this post was up on the internet, an excited fan wrote, "Save your Tears remix, let's go," whereas another user penned, "Omg, just cannot wait for this one." Many simply flooded the comments section with love and hearts. The lyrics of the song titled, Will I ever love the same way again? Will I ever love somebody like the way I did you? went massively viral on the internet. Off the Table with Ariana came six years after their first collaboration for an album titled Love Me, Harder, from her 2014 sophomore album, My Everything. Love Me Harder has surpassed a staggering 704M views on YouTube and is still counting.

Rumours of a remix of the Canadian superstar’s hit single often surfaced on the internet but he decided to remain tight-lipped about it. After much speculations, The Weeknd broke the big news. Meanwhile, the Canadian singer also made it to the news after Chloe Bailey dropped her version and a new rendition of his song, Earned It. She posted the video on Twitter on April 18. Bailey, decked up in a beige halter top and blue jeans, sang the song in her own style.

Meanwhile, Ariana is basking in the success of her song Positions, which garnered massive love from fans. She also teased a deluxe edition of her 2020 album that appears to feature four new songs in addition to her recent 34+35 remix with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. It was in February when Grande took to social media and shared three images- a small television, a mirror with “34+35” and “Ari, Doja, Meg” written on it. Soon, fans expressed excitement about it.