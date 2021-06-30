The Weeknd To Star And Co-write An Upcoming HBO Series Alongside 'Euphoria' Creator

The Weeknd has created a strong foothold in the world of music over the last few years. However, it appears that he also has plans to make his mark as an actor. As per a Billboard report, the singer has been cast in an upcoming HBO series which is being created by Sam Levinson, who is also responsible for the creation of Euphoria, one of the popular drama series. In addition of starring in the series, the singer has also taken the responsibility of co-writing its storyline.

The Weeknd gets set to star and co-write a new HBO series

This upcoming venture currently holds the title of The Idol, and The Weeknd has stepped up to contribute to its plot, as per the update. He will be joining forces with Levinson and will also be acting as the executive producer for this project. The two will also be joined by Reha Fahim, who is a well-known L.A. nightlife entrepreneur, and all three of them will together work as the creators of this series. Joseph Epstein has been brought in to take the position of the showrunner.

A recent Variety report has given a minor insight into what its story would be about. The plot will follow a female pop singer who gets romantically involved with an enigmatic owner of a club in Los Angeles, who also doubles as the leader of a secret cult. Interestingly enough, this is not the first time that the singer has stepped into the shoes of a writer. He has previously co-written an episode of American Dad which is titled A Starboy Is Born. However, this series will shed light on his writing skills from a different perspective.

The Weeknd has witnessed successful past few years on the back of his hit songs such as Blinding Lights, Heartless, Starboy and many more. He has been felicitated with several prestigious awards till date, which includes 3 Grammy Awards, 19 Billboard Music Awards and has also been nominated for an Academy Award. He has also starred in the 2019 thriller film called Uncut Gems.

IMAGE: THE WEEKND'S INSTAGRAM

