'The Wheel Of Time': Amazon Releases Magical First Look Of Upcoming Epic Fantasy Series

Amazon has officially released new first-look images for its upcoming television adaptation of The Wheel of Time, based on the books by the late author Robert Jordan. The epic fantasy series will cover a whopping 15 novels that debuted in 1990. The cast of the series will be led by Academy Award winner Rosamund Pike. The series also features Joshua Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, Madeleine Madden and Daniel Henney

First look of The Wheel of Time

Amazon Prime Video released the first look of their epic fantasy series The Wheel Of Time. The new poster features the ensemble cast led by Rosamund Pike. Showrunner Rafe Judkins, while taking to Entertainment weekly said that the show will be a perfect bridge between Games Of Thrones and the earlier mythic saga The Lord of the Rings. Judkins said, "Wheel of Time is the first fantasy series that really dove into the political and cultural worlds of all these different characters. It was also one of the first to dive into multiple POV characters, so you're following an ensemble, with each of them having their own agendas and approaches to everything. That's always felt to me like the missing piece of the fantasy-literature landscape that hasn't been brought to TV or film yet." The series will premiere on Prime Video in November 2021 and was already renewed for a second season ahead of the series premiere.

The Wheel of Time follows Moiraine played by Rosamund Pike, a member of the Aes Sedai, a powerful all-female organization of magic users. She takes a group of five young people on a journey around the world, believing one of the five might be the reincarnation of the Dragon, a powerful individual prophesied to save the world or destroy it. As per Collider, the official synopsis of the series read-

"Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity."

