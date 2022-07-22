'The Wheel Of Time' To Make A Comeback With Season 3? Here's All About It

Amazon Prime Video's epic fantasy series The Wheel Of Time is all set to make a comeback with its third instalment. The last instalment of the much-loved show managed to keep the audience on the edge of their seats throughout the season. However, it is once again returning with new twists and turns. Recently, makers announced that season 3 of The Wheel of Time will get an early renewal and its making is currently underway.

The Wheel of Time will return with Season 3

As per the reports of Variety, on Thursday, makers of the fantasy epic series The Wheel of Time announced that the show will have an early season 3 renewal. The announcement was made in San Diego during the show’s Comic-Con presentation. Reportedly, season 3 will be based on author Robert Jordan’s14-volume series' fourth book, The Shadow Rising.

Confirming the news, showrunner Rafe Judkins said in his statement-

"I’m so thrilled that we’ll be making a third season of The Wheel of Time.The Shadow Rising has always been my favorite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honor, and something I’ve been working toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago."

More about The Wheel of Time

The series is set in a sprawling magical world and follows Moiraine, a member of the Aes Sedai, who embarks on finding the Dragon Reborn, a powerful individual prophesied who is the only one that can kill the Dark One and can also destroy the whole world. Along with Rosamund Pike playing the role of Moiraine, The Wheel of Time also stars Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere, Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor and Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara.

Image: Instagram/@thewheeloftime