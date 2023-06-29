The Witcher Cast Bids Henry Cavill Adieu In Style At Season 3 Premiere | PHOTOS

Quick links:
Henry Cavill attended the London premiere for The Witcher S3. He played the role of Geralt of Rivia for the last time in his career. Liam Hemsworth will be playing the role in The Witcher S4.
The Witcher breakout star Freya Allan was also part of the S3 premiere. She plays the role of Ciri in the video game-inspired series.
Anya Chalotra plays the role of Yennifer in The Witcher. The unlikely trio of Yennefer, Ciri and Geralt will come together in the third season of The Witcher.
English actor Joey Batey, who has been a constant in the series since the first season, will reprise his role as Jaskier in the third season of the show.
The Man of Steel actor was also accompanied by his mother Marianne, sister-in-law Charlotte, brothers Nik and Piers, and girlfriend Natalie.