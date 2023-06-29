Last Updated:

The Witcher Cast Bids Henry Cavill Adieu In Style At Season 3 Premiere | PHOTOS

The cast of The Witcher Season 3 reunited at the London premiere of the series. The first volume of The Witcher Season 3 was released on Netflix on June 29.

Hollywood News
 
| Written By
Nitish Vashishtha
Henry Cavill, Geralt of Rivia
1/6
Image: witchernetflix/Twitter

Henry Cavill attended the London premiere for The Witcher S3. He played the role of Geralt of Rivia for the last time in his career. Liam Hemsworth will be playing the role in The Witcher S4. 

Frey Allan, Ciri
2/6
Image: witchernetflix/Twitter

The Witcher breakout star Freya Allan was also part of the S3 premiere. She plays the role of Ciri in the video game-inspired series. 

Anya Chalotra, Ciri
3/6
Image: witchernetflix/Twitter

Anya Chalotra plays the role of Yennifer in The Witcher. The unlikely trio of Yennefer, Ciri and Geralt will come together in the third season of The Witcher. 

Joey Batey, Jaskier, The Witcher
4/6
Image: witchernetflix/Twitter

English actor Joey Batey, who has been a constant in the series since the first season, will reprise his role as Jaskier in the third season of the show. 

Henry Cavill
5/6
Image: CentralHenryCavill/Twitter

The Man of Steel actor was also accompanied by his mother Marianne, sister-in-law Charlotte, brothers Nik and Piers, and girlfriend Natalie. 

Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan and Joey
6/6
Image: 21metgala/Twitter

This is the last time the cast of The Witcher is together in a professional capacity, as Henry Cavill announced his departure from the show last year. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Mahesh Babu-Sitara twin in white at birthday bash of Dil Raju's son, Raashii Khanna joins

Mahesh Babu-Sitara twin in white at birthday bash of Dil Raju's son, Raashii Khanna joins
Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan to collaborate on Project K almost 40 years later

Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan to collaborate on Project K almost 40 years later
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com