'The Witcher' Film Locations Include Some Beautiful European Towns; See The List

The Witcher is a fantasy drama series that is an adaptation from a book series of the same title. The books have been authored by a Polish writer, Andrzej Sapkowski. Adapting a fictional story for the screen is always a task, especially if it is based on fantasy. The shooting locations and sets along with costumes, make-up, and props play a major role in bringing fantasy to reality. According to reports, the creators of this show, too, searched what seems like to be the whole of Europe to find the perfect locations for shoots.



Set in a medieval world on a landmass known as the Continent, The Witcher shows Henry Cavill portraying a mutated monster hunter. He struggles to fit in a world where people prove to be more wicked than beasts. With swords, dragons, magic, and kingdoms, the fans of the series have been comparing it to another very popular fictional show, Game Of Thrones. Both the shows have received appreciation for their sets and shooting locations. Here are some of the places and landscapes the show has been filmed at.

Budapest, Hungary

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the capital city of Hungary was used for a lot of scenes. The lead actor, Henry Cavill was seen posting a lot of pictures on his social media accounts of himself casually hanging out in the city. Principal photography for the first season began on October 31, 2018, in Hungary.

Rabsztyn, Poland

The show makers chose to shoot some of the scenes in the author’s homeland, Poland. Long before the release of the video game, the novels were immensely popular among the fans here. Rabsztyn, a small village in the South of Poland is a location that was used for scenes in the series. Filming ended in Ogrodzieniec Castle in Poland.

Canary Islands, Spain

The Canary Islands of Spain, too, have been used for several scenes in the show. One of the directors had announced on social media that the Canary Islands would be seen in the series. Some of the scenes have been shot in La Palma and La Gomera as well.

