'The Witcher' Prequel Series 'The Witcher: Blood Origins' Casts Sophia Brown

Netflix's popular show The Witcher's prequel series recently added a cast member to the team. British actress Sophia Brown is set to join the cast of the show as Éile, an elite warrior. Brown will be joining the earlier announced cast member Laurence O’Fuarain and veteran actress Michelle Yeoh in the prequel series titled The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Sophia Brown joins the cast of Witcher prequel series

Sophia Brown has been roped in to play the role of Éile, an elite warrior who is blessed with the voice of a goddess. She has left her clan and position as a queen’s guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. A grand reckoning on the Continent forces her to return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption. The role was initially offered to actress Jodie Turner-Smith, but the actress exited the show due to scheduling conflicts.

Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of The Witcher, the prequel series titled The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time, including the creation of the first prototype Witcher and the events that lead to the pivotal Conjunction of the Spheres, when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one.

Earlier, Crazy Rich Asian star Michelle Yeon was announced as a cast member. Yeoh will be playing the role of Scian, who is the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves. No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart. When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent.

Another cast member, Laurence O’Fuarain is set to play the role of Fjall. Born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a king, Fjall carries a deep scar within the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him. A scar that won’t let him settle or make peace with himself or the world around him. In his quest for redemption, Fjall will find himself fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil.

IMAGE: SOPHIA BROWN'S INSTAGRAM

