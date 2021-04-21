'The Witcher', 'You' & 'Cobra Kai's Delayed Seasons To Return To Netflix In 2021

Netflix's two biggest drama series, The Witcher and You, are all set to return with their new seasons on the streaming giant in the fourth quarter of 2021. Interestingly, the upcoming seasons of the show will be dropped along with the fourth season of Cobra Kai. As per a report by Deadline, the Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos has confirmed the same with the outlet.

The Witcher and You's upcoming seasons on Netflix

During the chat, Ted Sarandos also added that two anticipated feature films, titled Red Notice and Escape From Spiderhead, will also release with the upcoming seasons of the mentioned series. Explaining the situation, Ted asserted that in the first part of 2021, there were multiple projects that the team hoped would release earlier this year. He further added, however, the releases were pushed because of the post-production and Covid delays. And considering the same, Ted shared that with the hope of getting back to a much steadier state in the latter half of the year, the streaming giant will drop the above-mentioned outings in the fourth quarter.

More about 'The Witcher', 'You' and 'Cobra Kai'

The Witcher wrapped production on its second season earlier this month, that is April 2021. The show, which is one of the company’s most high-profile series to be delayed in the UK, has been in production for over a year. After halting the filming of season two which began in February 2020, the unit of The Witcher resumed production in August 2020. However, the shoot was halted again in November 2020 due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, You was renewed for a third season in January 2020. The show, which featured Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti, was in production in Los Angeles in December 2020, when the COVID shutdown struck. This lead to the production’s return after the Christmas break, which was delayed later into January 2021. The psychological-crime drama series, which is based on Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling book by the same name, launched on December 26, 2019.

There's no more time for training. Season 4 is officially underway. pic.twitter.com/t8EfP4Ukpa — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) February 26, 2021

On the other hand, the upcoming season of Cobra Kai is said to be under filming. The writing department of the series Cobra Kai, the first season produced specifically for Netflix, wrapped their work in October 2020. Interestingly, though the filming updates are still under the wraps, Season 4's first episode is titled 'Let’s Begin'. Interestingly, on March 26th, Jon Hurwitz posted that the unit has shot several scenes that will massively vary saying some will make the audience cry and some will make them laugh.