'The Wolf Of Wall Street': Leonardo DiCaprio To Margot Robbie; Details About Film's Cast

Directed by Martin Scorsese, The Wolf of Wall Street is a 2013 released biographical black comedy film. The premise of the film is inspired by the 2007 memoir of the same name penned by Jordan Belfort. It reiterates Belfort’s perspective on his career as a stockbroker in New York. However, after the crashing of Wall Street, he builds up his own empire engaging in rampant corruption of frauds which eventually leads to his downfall. Here, we have listed down intriguing details about The Wolf of Wall Street cast.

Leonardo DiCaprio as Jordan Belfort

The Wolf of Wall Street features Leonardo DiCaprio essaying the role of main protagonist Jordan Belfort. Initially, Jordan is employed under Mark Hanna. Belfort is quickly tempted by the drug-fuelled life and stockbroker culture. However, with a drastic twist of fate, Jordan loses his job following Black Monday. Thanks to his aggressive pitching style, Belfort lands a job at a boiler room brokerage firm that specializes in penny stocks and ends up making a good fortune.

Jonah Hill as Donnie Azoff

The film sees Jonah Hill portraying the role of Donnie Azoff, who is Belfort’s neighbour. Azoff befriends Jordan and the two open their own stock company. The duo recruits many of Belfort’s former friends from Wall Street. The entire company was based on Belfort’s notorious tactic which involved inflating the price of a stock by misleading and presenting fake positive statements.

Margot Robbie as Naomi Lapaglia

The Wolf of Wall Street stars Margot Robbie as Naomi Lapaglia, who is Belfort’s second wife. After Belfort is enticed by drugs, he leaves his first wife and ties the knot with beautiful model Naomi Lapaglia. However, after a few years of staying together, the duo discovers they aren’t compatible. With Belfort’s problem with the FBI, Naomi, in the end, decides to divorce Belfort.

Kyle Chandler as FBI Agent Patrick Denham

FBI Agent Patrick Denham aka Kyle Chandler keeps a close eye on Belfort’s business, only waiting for him to make a silly mistake. He eventually catches Belfort and put him behind bars. During the interrogation, Belfort is also asked to snitch on his best friends but he declines.

Other members from The Wolf of Wall Street cast:

Rob Reiner as Max Belfort

Jon Bernthal as Brad Bodnick

Matthew McConaughey as Mark Hanna

Jon Favreau as Manny Riskin

Jean Dujardin as Jean-Jacques Saure

Joanna Lumley as Aunt Emma

Cristin Milioti as Teresa Petrill

Aya Cash as Janet

Christine Ebersole as Leah Belfort

