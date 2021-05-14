'The Woman In The Window' Cast: Here's A Full List Of Actors Who Are Part Of This Thriller

The Woman in the Window is an American psychological thriller film directed by Joe Wright. The film is based on a novel with the same name written by AJ Finn. The film released on Netflix and was praised for the storyline and the actor’s performances. The film followed the story of an agoraphobic psychologist who befriends a neighbour across the street from her New York City brownstone condo. She later notices her life turned upside down when the woman disappears and she suspects foul play. Read to know the full cast of The Woman in the Window below.

The Woman in the Window Cast

Amy Adams as Dr Anna Fox

Amy Adams played the role of an agoraphobic psychologist who finds herself keeping tabs on a family across the streets who seem to be picture perfect for her. She witnesses a brutal crime and her life turn upside down.

Tracy Letts as Dr Landy

Tracy Letts was seen playing the role of Anna’s psychologist in the film.

Julianne Moore as Jane Russell

Julianne Moore plays the role of Jane Russell in the film, a woman who lives across Anna. Jane is always watched, by the woman who lives right opposite her house and one night, when she’s stabbed to death, Anna witnesses that too.

Fred Hechinger as Ethan Russell

Fred portrayed the role of Julianne’s son in the film. His mother is stabbed to death by an unknown person and his life happens to be affected by this.

Gary Oldman as Alistair Russell

Gary portrayed a very mysterious character of Alistair Russell in the film The Woman in the Window. While Anna thinks the Russell’s are a perfect family, the murder of Alistair’s wife changes her perception towards them. As she tries to investigate the murder further, she finds herself trapped in their messy personal lives.

IMAGE: STILL FROM THE FILM THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW

