'The Woman In The Window' Trailer Out: Catch Amy Adams In This Netflix Thriller

The Woman in the Window cast Amy Adams in the lead role as Dr. Anna Foxx, who is confined to her home by agoraphobia. The psychologist becomes obsessed with her new neighbors and solving a brutal crime she witnesses from her window. It is an upcoming psychological thriller film on Netflix. Now, the makers have released the first trailer of the movie.

The Woman in the Window trailer out

The official The Woman in the Window trailer starts with Amy Adam as an agoraphobic, who cannot go outside and feels safe at her home. She becomes friends with her neighbor, Jane Russell. One day, she hears screams from Jane’s apartment and sees that someone has stabbed her. Anna calls the police but then a shocking revelation is made.

The cops and the Russell family tell Anna that she has never met Jane. When she says she knew Jane, a woman, who is not the Jane Anna knows, claims to be the real Jane. Anna is then deemed crazy and told that her medicines make her hallucinate.

She takes it upon herself to get the truth by keeping an eye on her neighbors. But then Anna believes someone is in her house and behind her life. The question is…what really happened? The movie will arrive on Netflix on May 14, 2021. Check out The Woman in the Window trailer below.

The Woman in the Window cast includes Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Julianne Moore. The film is based on the 2018 bestelling novel of the same name by pseudonymous author A. J. Finn. It is directed by Joe Wright, the filmmaker behind acclaimed projects like Pride & Prejudice, Atonement, and Darkest House. The screenplay is adapted by Tracy Letts.

The movie was produced by 20th Century Fox before the company was bought by Disney. The original plan was to release it exclusively in theatres. Disney had initially given it a May 15, 2020 release date, but it was delayed to the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. The Woman in the Window was eventually sold to Netflix for streaming.

Promo Image Source: Netflix YouTube