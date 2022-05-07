'The Wonder Years' Director/EP Fred Savage Fired Due To 'inappropriate Conduct': Reports

Disney is reportedly ending its ties with director and executive producer Fred Savage, following multiple misconducts on the ABC comedy series The Wonder Years. The allegations, which were recently investigated, have led Disney Television studios to fire Savage from the upcoming project. The show is produced by 20th Television, which is a part of Disney Television Studios.

As per a recent report by Deadline, a spokesperson for 20th Television announced Savage's exit from the series production. "Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched," read the statement. "Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years," it concluded.

What is Fred Savage accused of?

Details about the allegations and their nature are currently under wraps. However, as per Deadline, they may revolve around some verbal outbursts and inappropriate behaviour. However, this is not the first time that Savage has been accused of misconduct. In 2018, The Wonder Years actor Alley Mills revealed the cancellation of the original series was due to a "completely ridiculous sexual harassment suit" filed by a customer against Fred Savage, who was just 16 years old back then, and Jason Harvey, who was 20. Mills, who played Savage and Harvey's on-screen mother, further revealed the suit was settled outside the court. In the same year, a crew member of The Grinder filed a lawsuit against savage accusing him of attacking and harassing her on the series' sets in 2015. Savage called the suit and allegations completely "without merit and absolutely untrue." However, 20th Television, which produced The Grinder, found no evidence, and the lawsuit was settled out of court.

More about The Wonder Years

The 2021 series The Wonder Years is the official reboot of the original series that ran for six seasons from 1988. The American sitcom revolved around Kevin Arnold, son of Jack and Norma Arnold, who gives a commentary on his own teenage years. The show was set in the late 60s and early 70s. It ran from 1988 to 1993, for six seasons. A reboot of the old sitcom arrived in 2021. The second season of the reboot has not been announced yet.

Image: AP