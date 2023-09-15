The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar Trailer: Benedict Cumberbatch Turns Detective Again

The makers of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar unveiled the trailer of the short film on September 14. The movie will feature Benedict Cumberbatch as a rich London Bachelor who embarks on a mission to acquire a certain set of skills to cheat at gambling.

The film has been adapted from a collection of short stories titled The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More by renowned children’s fiction writer Roald Dahl. The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival this year and received a four-minute ovation from the audience.

2 things you need to know

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar will premiere on Netflix on September 27.

Apart from Benedict Cumberbatch, the film will also feature Sir Ben Kingsley, Dev Patel and others.

Benedict Cumberbatch goes into Sherlock mode

Also featuring Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley and Ralph Fiennes, the trailer mostly focuses on the self-absorbed, rich and narcissistic English aristocrat Henry Sugar, narrating his daily ins and outs in a very fast, monotonous tone, until one day he reads about something extraordinary.

Dev Patel, who is essaying the role of Dr Chaterjee in the film, is seen treating a patient called Imdad Khan, played by Ben Kingsley. The man, even though not blind, can see without his eyes. To showcase this new feat, Kingsley’s character wraps up his head in full Mummy style and is able to avoid every obstacle while pulling forward on his wheelchair, inside a typical 1940s English hospital.

Patel is astounded by this revelation, who can only gawk his eyes in amazement while following Khan, and says, "He can actually see without his eyes, this is extraordinary." Henry Sugar reads about this in a news clipping and is amazed, stating that "This could change my whole life." Then he proceeds to go on a new journey, in order to find the secret to seeing without his eyes, which he can use for gambling and cheating at poker.

The aesthetic of the whole film is based around 1940’s UK, and in classic fashion, covers that complete with a full-out pompous aristocratic look. As stated in the synopsis, the film is based around one of the six stories from author Roald Dahl’s book seven short stories book called The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More. The only difference is that the movie will only focus on the first story.

The trailer concludes with a montage of the various key characters, with Ralph Fiennes making an appearance as Roald Dahl himself, saying, "There was once a wonderful man, named Henry Sugar. I thought people should know about him." The trailer is done in classic Wes Anderson style.

Synopsis of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

The synopsis of the film reads: From Wes Anderson comes an adaptation of Roald Dahl's beloved story about a rich man who sets out to master an extraordinary skill to cheat at gambling.” The film will premiere on September 27 on Netflix. Meanwhile, the star cast of the film includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ralph Fiennes, Richard Ayoade, and Sir Ben Kingsley, among others.

(With inputs from IANS)