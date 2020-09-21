The Magnificent Seven Cast: The Film Had Old-west Style Dished Out By Veteran Actors

Directed by John Sturges, the film The Magnificent Seven is an American drama which takes inspiration from Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s film Seven Samurai. The film boasts of bandits, gun-fights and the reeking deserts of Mexico. Set in the 1960s, The Magnificent Seven cast is still recalled as one of the best group in American history, as per reports in media portals.

The Magnificent Seven follows the old-west style dialogue and characterisation. The story is about a group of men, who are hired to save a small village from bandits. The film is a historical relic as per the Library of Congress. It was included in the hall of fame of United States National Film Registry. The Magnificent Seven even had a remake in 2016. The original film’s cast is renowned for their dialogues and originality. Know more about them-

Who was in The Magnificent Seven?

Yul Brynner essaying the role of Chris Adams

Yul Brynner essayed the role of Chris Adams in the cast of The Magnificent Seven. He is the leader of the seven and also gunslinger. An excellent mediator in the reel story.

Snippet Credits: Screen Grab of Yul Brynner: The Magnificent YouTube

Steve McQueen essaying Vin Tanner

Vin Tanner in Magnificent Seven movie's cast is a drifter and handler of all things ammunitions. He even knows how to fight the opponents first hand.

Image Credits: Screen Grab of Bullitt

Charles Bronson in the shoes of Bernardo O'Reilly

In the film, he is the one with the most needs. His character Bernardo O'Reilly is always looking at solutions first and guns later. He is a peace lover who fights only at the time of need.

Image Credits: Screen Grab of Death Wish

Robert Vaughn essaying the role of Lee

Robert Vaughn has essayed the role of Lee in The Magnificent Seven movie's cast. He has past trauma's but is also an expert in the field.

Image Credits: Screen Grab of Bullitt

Horst Buchholz essaying Chico

Hot-headed, all things tough and making decisions at one go. Horst is essaying the role of Chico.

Image Credits: Screen Grab of Confessions of Felix Krull

James Coburn essaying Britt

The Magnificent Seven cast James Coburn essayed Britt in the reel story. He knows his ways with guns. In fact, he is an expert at gun handling amongst all.

Image Credits: Screen Grab of The Magnificent Seven cast

Brad Dexter essaying Harry Luck

Brad Dexter essayed the role of Harry Luck who is the bearer of luck in the reel story. He is also an expert in gun fighting but only indulges in one when there is a need for it.

Image Credits: Screen Grab of Brad Dexter Tribute YouTube

Eli Wallach essaying Calvera

Eli Wallach had essayed the role of Calvera in The Magnificent Seven cast. He is the bearer of everything wrong as he is the leader of the Mexican bandits.

Image Credits: Screen Grab of The Magnificent Seven cast

Watch the trailer of the film to know who was in The Magnificent Seven?

