Theon Greyjoy's Body Double Andrew Dunbar Passes Away; Alfie Allen Shares Grief

There is some sad news for all Game of Thrones fans. The family has lost one of its close members. According to an article in a leading daily, Andrew Dunbar, who played the body double for Theon Greyjoy, is no more.

R. I. P. Andrew Dunbar

According to the article, Andrew Dunbar died on Christmas Eve. He was with his family in his Belfast home. The actor was a Portrush native and was in his thirties. He was also a part of other hit shows. He acted in the show Line of Duty and also worked as a DJ.

Andrew's co-star Andy McClay shared his grief with a local publication in Belfast. He talked about how Andrew was a special part of the cast and that everyone always wanted him around. He also talked about how he made people feel good, happy, and excited, and work turned into fun when he was around. The Head of Crowd Makeup in Game of Thrones, Pamela Smyth, talked about even with thousands of extras that came in the crowd, Andrew always stood out. McClay also talked about how Dunbar also worked as the Game of Thrones tour guide and was brilliant at it. He had the potential to be a professional actor, Andy said.

Alfie Allen, who played the role of Theon Greyjoy in the show, was reportedly shocked and stunned by the news. The actor shared his feelings on the news on his Instagram story. He wrote about how Andrew was a stand-in as Theon in the show. He shared that he is extremely shocked and saddened by the news. He further added that he can only imagine what Andrew's family must be going through as they lost a loved one so young.

Courtesy: Instagram

Fans also paid tribute to Andrew Dunbar in true Game of Thrones style. The Greyjoy family's motto is What Is Dead May Never Die. Fans are tweeting the same and paying their heartfelt tribute to the actor.

