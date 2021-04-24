These Movies Starring Will Smith Were Based On Real-life Stories; Read On

Will Smith is arguably one of the most popular films celebrities all over the world. He has worked in a long list of successful films during the course of his career, which vary across different genres. While he has played all kinds of characters on screen, it is often overseen that he has also worked in a handful of films that have been inspired from real life. Following is a list of Will Smith’s movies that have been adapted from real-life stories, along with other interesting details about them.

Will Smith’s movies inspired by real-life stories

Pursuit of Happyness

Pursuit of Happyness has been derived from the story of entrepreneur Chris Gardner and the financial struggles that he had faced. Will Smith is seen playing the role of Chris and Smith’s son Jaden has portrayed the role of Gardner’s son Christopher Jr. Directed by Gabriele Muccino, this movie was released in 2006 and earned widely positive reviews from the critics. The film covers the tough part of Chris’ life when he becomes homeless, all while trying to take care of his son and working at an internship. It also happens to be the debut film of Jaden Smith, who eventually went on to star in other films as well.

Six Degrees of Separation

This movie sees Will Smith playing the role of Paul, who is a con artist that enjoys the lifestyle of a wealthy couple after lying about his identity. The story has been derived from the real-life story of David Hampton, who had conned a number of people in the 80’s saying that he was the son of actor Sidney Poitier. The film was directed by Fred Schepisi and was released in the year 1993. It went on to gain wide popularity among the audience.

Ali

This film brings Will Smith playing the role of legendary American boxer Muhammad Ali. It portrays the time when Ali had gained popularity from his previous name as Cassius Clay Jr. Ali has portrayed some of the unknown circumstances that the boxer had faced during his lifetime. Directed by Michael Mann, this film was released in 2001, which earned Will Smith a major appraisal as an actor.

