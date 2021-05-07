'Things Heard & Seen' & Other Natalia Dyer Movies That You May Enojy Watching Her In

The performance of Natalia Dyer in Things Heard & Seen, which sees her play the part of Willis has been appreciated by many. But, over the years, Natalia Dyer's movies have seen the actor stepping into the skins of various characters, which have also been critically appreciated by viewers and reviewers alike, making her one of the most versatile actors from her generation. If you have loved Natalia Dyer's act in Things Heard & Seen, the following list of Natalia Dyer's movies might be of interest to you. Read on for more.

1) Velvet Buzzsaw:

Natalia Dyer plays the part of a paranoia-addled budding art critic Coco in this independent horror Netflix original film which is essentially a commentary on the capitalist nature of the film. The movie is frontlined by the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal, Zawe Ashton, Rene Russo, John Malkovich and Toni Collette, amongst others. The film, which has a rating of 5.7 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

2) Yes, God, Yes:

Natalia Dyer stars as a do-gooder Catholic girl who discovers her primal urges when tempting thoughts invade her psyche after a chat with a relative stranger takes an unexpected turn. This film basically talks about the universality of such "needs". The feature presentation, which has a rating of 6.1 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Vidoe.

3) I Believe in Unicorns:

Natalia Dyer can be seen as Davina, an archetypical optimistic romantic whose life gets upended by her supposed "Prince Charming" when his abusive side comes to the surface. The film is based on the subject of toxic relationships and their ramifications. The movie, which has a rating of 6.2 on IMDb, can be streamed on YouTube for a fee, or it can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, depending upon one's location.

4) After Darkness:

This film set in a dystopian future sees Natalia Dyer in the skin of Clara Beaty, a quintessential daughter of a typical American family. This family in question has a substantial amount of grudges to work through against the backdrop of an Earth that is coming towards the end of its lifespan. The film, which has a rating of 3.7 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

5) Tuscaloosa:

Natalia Dyer stars as Virginia in this film set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War protests, where racial and communal tensions are catching on steam. The film's sub-plot involving Dyer's character can be described as an unlikely love story. The film, which has a rating of 5.1 on IMDb, can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video or YouTube for a fee.

6) Hannah Montana: The Movie:

One of Natalia Dyer's very first cinematic appearances sees her sharing screen space with Miley Cyrus. The film in question sees Cyrus' titular pop star who is always struggling to maintain a balance between her life as a regular school-going girl and a music icon in the universe of the film. The name of the character in the film in question is Clarrisa Granger. The film, which has a rating of 4.5 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar or Hulu, depending upon one's geographic location.

7) The Greening of Whitney Brown:

Natalia Dyer features as Lily in this story that focuses on a spoiled child who is upset when her family move from the city to a new life in the country. But, new possibilities and doors open up when the child in question befriends a horse. The film, which has a rating of 5.2 on IMDb, is available for streaming on either Amazon Prime Video or YouTube for a fee.

8) After Her:

This 14-minute-long short film sees Natalia Dyer as the enigmatic small-town girl who gets lost in the world. Years later, a friend revisits the last place that she was seen alive in order to uncover the mystery behind the disappearance. The short film, which has a rating of 5.7 on IMDb, can be streamed on YouTube.

9) Long Nights Short Mornings:

Natalia Dyer players Marie, one of the several women that the central protagonist of the movie in question encounters while he is on a journey of trying to discover what would truly bring meaning to his life and what does true intimacy mean. The likes of Shiloh Fernandez, Ella Rae Peck, Paten Hughes and Christine Evangelista, amongst others, also star in this movie. The film, which has a rating of 5.4 on IMDb, can be streamed on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or other streamers, depending upon one's geographical location.

10) Blue Like Jazz:

This independent dramedy sees Natalia Dyer as Grace. The film is essentially the tale of Don, a nineteen-year-old sophomore at a Texas junior college who tries to escape his Bible Belt upbringing for life in the Pacific Northwest at the most godless campus in America. The film, which has a rating of 5.9 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or other streamers, depending upon one's geographical location.

