'Things Heard & Seen' Trailer Released, Here's How Netizens Reacted To It

Hollywood stars Amanda Seyfried and James Norton are gearing up for the release of their upcoming Netflix horror-thriller film titled Things Heard & Seen. Things Heard & Seen trailer was released recently on Youtube, giving a glimpse of what the audiences can expect from the film. Here is everything you need to know about the Amanda Seyfried starrer and how the netizens reacted to the trailer of the horror-thriller film.

Things Heard & Seen trailer

Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried and James Norton's latest venture Things Heard & Seen trailer was released recently and it stars them as a married couple, Catherine and George respectively. The trailer begins with George informing his wife that he has found the perfect house for them in a small town. After a brief farewell party scene, the couple can be seen leaving Manhattan and moving into their new house, where their love blossoms.

A few scenes later, we see how things start going haywire in Catherine's life after she finds a Bible in her new home, with the word 'Damned' written on it. Post this, she begins seeing and experiencing the paranormal presence around her but is too scared to confront her husband. We also see both the partners, Catherine and George, getting involved in extramarital affairs and George trying his best to hide the house's sinister secrets from his wife.

Fan reactions on the trailer

Netflix's official Twitter handle had previously announced that the film is heading to the OTT platform and would be released in the month of April. Their post read, "THINGS HEARD AND SEEN is heading to Netflix this April. Directed by Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman, the chilling drama stars Amanda Seyfried and James Norton as a Manhattan couple whose marriage has sinister darkness that rivals their new home's history." A lot of people tweeted about how eagerly they were waiting for the horror film, while also praising Amanda Seyfried's stellar performance in the trailer.

Love Amanda Seyfried ðŸ’œ

Can’t wait for #ThingsHeardAndSeen

THINGS HEARD & SEEN ðŸ‘€ pic.twitter.com/usdKzlouVB — Pam Suzanne Reich (@prcowboys) April 1, 2021

.@AmandaSeyfried on our screens again? HELL YEAH! #ThingsHeardAndSeen already has us with this but after watching the trailer ... goddess, this movie is going to be amazing! Discover more HERE: https://t.co/LVcCJYNWh7 @netflix @NetflixFilm pic.twitter.com/c9lN2kgXLC — We Said What We Said (@SaidWhatWeSaid) April 2, 2021

psychological thiller movies are my brand ðŸ”¥ i’m sooo ready for this!! #thingsheardandseen pic.twitter.com/Z1BFuMUfpF — trisha âœ¨ (@nangshalee) April 2, 2021

The old dog that sired me used to do this too when I was a pup.



I learnt a lot from him. Primarily, not to walk in his paw steps. And trust no one. I’m living the dream so he did something right. God bless The Georges of this world.#ThingsHeardAndSeen #JamesNorton #29April pic.twitter.com/OAasqHtdEM — Dickens (@DickensOldDog) April 2, 2021

More than just a supernatural/ psychological thriller, then.



But I won’t get started on all that stuff.#ThingsHeardAndSeen with #JamesNorton & #AmandaSeyfried coming to Netflix on 29 April. ðŸª“ðŸ©¸



Maybe a spot of ðŸŽ¨ thrown in, too. pic.twitter.com/a6mP5BSfiu — Dickens (@DickensOldDog) April 2, 2021

More about the film

Things Heard & Seen cast includes Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer, Rhea Seehorn, Karen Allen, Jack Gore, and Academy Award-winner F. Murray Abraham. It is based on the acclaimed novel All Things Cease to Appear by Elizabeth Brundage. The film is written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmakers Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini and is slated to release on April 29, 2021, on the streaming platform Netflix.

