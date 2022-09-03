'This Is Gold': Chris Pratt's Goofy Old Video From Sets Leaves Gwyneth Paltrow In Splits

Touted as one of the biggest Hollywood stars, Chris Pratt is also known for his fun side on social media. A glimpse of this was the hilarious video he posted recently.

The Jurassic World Dominion star shared the video on Instagram where he was seen singing and dancing while flaunting his attire and look for the day. The actor was seen singing, "I got my own clothes right here. My wardrobe is right here with some Spanx that I wear on my gut," while recording his clothes kept on a bed. He then pointed his camera to the mirror in front, and said, "Then I got the shirt that says 'Jesus Loves You.' And guess what? Yeah, he does." Chris zoomed in to the T-shirt to reiterate his point.

"Look at my hair. Don't it look so damn good. It really moves when it probably shouldn't because it has so much hairspray inside," he sang by turning the focus on himself.

The actor finally ended the video by focussing on a picture of himself and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger with sheep in their arms. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Found this from when we were on set on #JurassicWorldDominion - hope you all have a nice day & FYI - males use Spanx too."

Netizens were left in splits with the video, and one of those to comment was actor Gwyneth Paltrow. She wrote, 'This is gold.'

Some weeks ago, during an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, The Terminal List actor Chris Pratt recently addressed the long-standing rumour about him being considered to play the notable role of Harrison Ford in the upcoming Indiana Jones movie. When asked whether he was taking up Harrison Ford’s role in Indiana Jones 5, Pratt stated that it was Ford who was continuing the role in the film. He then recalled Ford’s quote when he said Indiana Jones would die with him and added how it scared him. Adding to it, he then mentioned how had paranoia that Ford’s ghost would haunt him if he ever played his character in the Indiana Jones movie series.