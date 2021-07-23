‘This Is The Year’, David Henrie, Selena Gomez's Film Picked Up By Vertical Entertainment

Hollywood's Vertical Entertainment has acquired the rights to the upcoming film, This Is The Year, as per a report by Deadline. The upcoming coming-of-age comedy film will mark How I Met Your Mother actor David Henrie's directional feature film debut. Not only this, but Henrie's Wizards of Waverly Place co-star and long time friend, Selena Gomez will also be serving as an executive producer on the film.

An update on David Henrie and Selena Gomez's ‘This Is The Year’

According to the same report, This Is The Year will have the theatrical along with a video-on-demand release day-and-date revealed on September 24. The film will reportedly be produced by Bold Entertainment and Novo Media Group. James Henrie and Leo Severino will serve as producers while Selena Gomez, who previously was an EP on the romantic comedy Broken Hearts Gallery, will serve as an executive producer with Denis Gallagher, Chris Mullinax, Richard Salvatore and David E. Ornston.

In a statement for Bold Entertainment, chairman Gallagher expressed,

It’s exciting for us to finally partner with Vertical Entertainment and MarVista Entertainment for the worldwide release of our film This Is the Year. The team at Endeavor Content put a lot of work into getting these deals done which we appreciate. David Henrie did a great job with his directorial debut and Selena’s input on the film was very helpful. We are looking forward to seeing it hit the big screens this fall. I think everyone is ready for a feel-good film for the whole family.

More information about ‘This Is The Year’

The report also claims that the upcoming film will feature a plotline that will be a contemporary take on classic 1980s movies. The film will follow a nerdy high school senior who, in a last-ditch effort to win over the girl of his dreams, embarks on a road trip with his best friends to see their favourite band at the biggest music festival of the year, only to discover true love in the most unexpected place.

The screenplay for the film will be written by Sienna Aquilini, Henrie, Pepe Portillo and Bug Hall. The film will star David's brother Lorenzo Henrie in the lead role along with Vanessa Marano, Bug Hall, Alyssa Jirrels and Jake Short. The film will also star Jeff Garlin and, another familiar face from Wizards of Waverly Place, Gregg Sulkin.

IMAGE - AP

