'This Is Us' Creator Dan Fogelman Talks About Ambitious Time Jump In Final Season

The family drama series This Is Us, which aired on September 20, 2016, is heading towards its sixth and final season next year. The series follows the lives of seven siblings and their parents, and while the events occur in the present, the story is woven with flashbacks from the past as well as time jumps in the future. The season 5 finale showed a dramatic time jump of Kate Pearson's second wedding day with Kevin hinting she may not end up with Toby after all. In a recent interview, the creator and showrunner of This Is Us talked about the ambitious time jump set up in the final season.

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman on Season 6's time jump

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show creator Dan Fogelman talked about the season 5 finale and said that despite the two reveals of marriages not working out, the audience felt good when they cut to the period in the future. He said on first viewing one might register the twist and the shock of what they were seeing in their mind. However, during the second view, he said that one can see the feeling and the smiles that exist during that moment in particular.

Mandy Moore's character Rebecca's final words to her children in the season finale was that everything was going to be all right. Referring to it, Fogelman said that was the sentiment the series team hoped to capture in the coming episodes. He said that marriages did not always survive and people don't live forever. He added that the show has always been a balancing act in mixing the tragedies and the heartbreak of life with the joy as well as the beauty. He said they have been able to coexist within the show.

Fogelman, who is also the executive producer of the show said that he was speaking about some of the losses and heartbreak he had experienced in his own life and how he would feel hard-pressed to imagine any future joy or optimism during that moment, and then he would find himself five or ten years later in a different place. He said the show was about taking snapshots of a family's existence during one period of time and then looking backwards or forwards and seeing from different perspectives. He said within all this, the show was ultimately an optimistic one. Fogelman concluded that the show has always been challenging when it came to place and time. He said he knew that the final season would be way more ambitious than other seasons in terms of the way it jumps in time.

