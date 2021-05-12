'This Is Us' New Promo Gives A Peek Into The Final Three Episodes Of The Season

The romantic-comedy-drama This Is Us season 5 will soon come to an end. NBC has finally given fans an update about the last three episodes of season 5 of the show. Episodes 14,15, 16 will be the last 3 episodes of the show. The promo of episode 15 gives viewers a glimpse of what is in store for Kevin and Madison.

This Is Us new promo

The 14th episode of This Is Us was aired last night on 11th May. Episode 14 named The Music and the Mirror focused on Susan Kelechi Watson's character, Beth's career, the issues that arise between Kate played by Chrissy Metz and Toby played by Chris Sullivan, and someone from Kevin's past played by Justin Hartley shows up. In the new teaser, the network also revealed Kate and Rebecca played by Mandy Moore will go wedding dress shopping with Madison played by Caitlin Thompson. Meanwhile, This Is Us Season 5 Episode 15, named Jerry 2.0, highlights Kevin and Madison’s bachelor and bachelorette parties. So whatever happens to Kevin in episode 14 won’t impact his wedding.

This Is Us cast

This Is Us cast includes several actors like Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Ron Cephas Jones, Jon Huertas, Alexandra Breckenridge, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Hannah Zeile, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Lonnie Chavis, Eris Baker and Faithe Herman in the lead as well as recurring roles. The first season of the show premiered in 2016.

The series has been nominated for Best Television Series – Drama at the 74th Golden Globe Awards and Best Drama Series at the 7th Critics' Choice Awards, and was chosen as a Top Television Program by the American Film Institute. Actor Sterling K. Brown, who plays the role of Randall Pearson, has received several accolades like Emmy, a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Critics' Choice Award, and an NAACP Image Award for his acting in the series. Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz received Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actress. In 2017, the show received ten Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, with Brown winning for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

IMAGE: THIS IS US OFFICIAL INSTAGRAM

