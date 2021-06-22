'This Is Us' Receives Emmy Nomination For 'Outstanding Drama'; Susan Watson Celebrates

This Is Us has rapidly become one of the popular drama shows on television over the last few years. The series has brought a total of five seasons on television and has been praised for its storyline. It has been recently announced that the show has received a nomination for Emmy, which has come as exciting news for fans. Susan Watson, who plays the role of Beth Pearson, appreciated this nomination on social media. She shared a still from the show and expressed her excitement and gratitude about the news.

Susan Watson excited for the Emmy nomination of This Is Us

This Is Us has been nominated in the category of ‘Outstanding Drama Series’ after successfully running on television for five years. Watson shared a still from the show, where the family is watching TV together, while also penning a few words of excitement in the caption. She wrote, “It’s the ✨drama✨ for me. Thank you for your Emmy®️ consideration @televisionacad - This Is Us for Outstanding Drama Series”. A comment was posted from the official handle of this show, applauding the credible achievement

Fans of this show also took to the comments section, expressing their love for it and calling it “the best drama series” from the list. One of them also talked about the character development of Beth, saying that the character deserves its own spin-off series that would explore her life as a younger person, shedding light on her relationship with her mother and siblings. This Is Us cast also includes other known actors such as Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Sterling K Brown and many more.

The show was previously distributed by 20th Century Fox up until last year before Disney-ABC Domestic Television eventually took over that role. The show focuses on the story of three siblings, Kevin, Kate and Randall and other family members. While Susan has played one of the supporting characters in this show, she has gained a lot of popularity among fans. The series has won quite a few prestigious awards to date, which includes Critics' Choice Television Awards for ‘Most Exciting New Series’.

