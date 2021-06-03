'This Is Us' Star Mandy Moore Reveals Why Her Post-partum Journey Was So Smooth

Mandy Moore welcomed her firstborn with husband Taylor Goldsmith, just a few months ago in February 2021. The new mom took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared how she was lucky to have her parenting expert by her side, that helped her ace motherhood and get familiar with the process easily. Read further to take a look at Mandy’s post as she shared her journey with fans and followers.

Mandy Moore opens up about the person who made her post-partum journey smoother

This Is Us star took to her Instagram feed on June 2, 2021, to share a bunch of pictures with her baby boy August and Brandi, who runs a firm that consists of parenting experts that assist new parents in order to understand the process of parenting with ease. The actor thanked her midwife who suggested her the help of ‘The Cradle Company’ which is owned by Brandi Jordan. It was Brandi herself who assisted Mandy and Taylor in the initial months of August’s birth.

Mandy's Instagram post revealed details about who made her post-partum journey so smooth for her. She captioned the post as, “They say it takes a village and boy are we lucky that @brandi_jordan_official is such an integral part of ours. Knowing that I had to go back to work a month after welcoming Gus, our incredible midwife @heybales recommended Brandi’s company @thecradlecompany and we were so grateful that she was available to step in the night we came home from the hospital to help our family navigate all aspects of post-partum life”.

Further on, Moore added how Brandi helped her with all the things related to taking care of a newborn baby and answered all of her silliest questions. She wrote, “From teaching us to properly change a diaper and bathe our little guy (yah, @taylordawesgoldsmith and I didn’t have much experience even holding a newborn pre- Gus) to understanding the ins and outs of nursing and pumping and everything in between (especially the ever-elusive concept of SLEEP). She also graciously answered every inane question I bugged her with as we had our nightly tea together once the baby went down”.

She concluded the post by recommending the firm to all the parents-to-be and those who have welcomed their newborn recently. The post has received over 139k likes since it was shared on the social media platform, with comments appreciating Brandi and pouring love on Gus. Take a look at some of them here.

Image: Mandy Moore Instagram

