'This Is Us' Writer Jas Waters Passes Away At 39; Cast Reacts To The Sad News

Jas Waters, best known for writing the hit television show This is Us, has passed away at the age of 39. The news was recently announced by Jas Waters' representatives via Twitter. The cause of her death is yet to be determined.

It is with extremely heavy hearts that all of us at RMG mourn the life of our client & friend, Jas Waters. Jas was a talented & gifted writer, an amazing person, & a sweet soul who will be forever missed. Though she is no longer with us, her impact will be felt for years to come. pic.twitter.com/zA3yiFaRLD — RMG (@RainManagement) June 10, 2020

"One of us'", says the team of This Is Us

The news of Jas Waters' death has shocked many in the entertainment fraternity. People close to here have come online and shared their condolences on Twitter. The official handle of This is Us tweeted that 'She was a brilliant storyteller' while extending their sympathies to her loved ones.

The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly. pic.twitter.com/cmrh2OO8of — ThisIsUsWriters (@ThisIsUsWriters) June 10, 2020

Many celebrities also responded to the news in remorse and shock. Mandy Moore, who is one the lead star cast of the show, wrote:

Sending love and light to @JasFly’s family and loved ones. 💓💓💓💓 — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) June 10, 2020

Jason Reynolds, the famous American author, also wrote out a tweet to remember the writer. David Dennis Jr. posted a tweet saying 'Her path was so inspirational for so many people.' Many other celebs and fans also took to the micro-blogging site to share their condolences.

Shouts to Jas Waters. One of the most inspiring. Wow. RIP. — Jason Reynolds (@JasonReynolds83) June 10, 2020

I met Jas Waters a couple of times and she was always incredibly nice. Her path was so inspirational to so many people. RIP — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) June 10, 2020

Just finished listening to our voice notes back and forth... looking at your old scripts now... Thinking back to that day with @BKMOXIE ... this hurts but I’m grateful for Jas Waters. Thankful for every memory. https://t.co/icf77JygFx — Rob Hill Sr. (@RobHillSr) June 10, 2020

Jas Waters, also nicknamed Jas Fly, was noted in the industry for her writing. The writer had worked for many hit TV shows like Hood Adjacent With James Davis, VH1's The Breaks, MTV's Real World and Showtime's Kidding. She had also worked in movies such as Hardball, Save The Last Dance and What Men Want. The writer also had her own column in a news outlet. She ran a successful entertainment blog and had interviewed many people for it, including Ava DuVernay, Spike Lee, Jay-Z, Warren Buffett, Joan Rivers, and Drake.

Her most recent work was with the hit American TV show This Is Us. It is a complex show that revolves around two parents and their three children in different time lapses. The show is known to be diverse and includes many people of colour. This Is Us is hailed as revolutionary in terms of understanding real emotions and their portrayal onscreen. Jas Waters was a prominent writer in the series and has credits for 18 episodes.

