This Is Why Margot Robbie Starrer Barbie Cannot Release In Vietnem

One of the most anticipated movies of the year, Barbie, is all set to release in theatres on July 21. The film’s star cast is currently busy promoting across the globe and is already garnering positive reaction from the audience . Amidst this, the movie makers have received a bad news from Vietnam.

Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig.

The film stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in lead roles.

The team was most recently spotted in Seoul, South Korea for the press tour of Barbie.

Why is Barbie not releasing in Vietnam?

Vietnam has banned the Barbie movie from local release because of a scene in the film which shows a map of the South China Sea. In it, some of the sea’s territory is shown under China, which is a contested claim by various countries like Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia Brunei and Vietnam.

Vietnam contests China's territorial claims in the South China Sea, which are represented by the "nine-dash line". A court at The Hague rejected the U-shaped border in a 2016 international arbitration decision. China refuses to accept the judgement. The decision of the ban comes from Vietnam’s National Film Evaluation Council, said Vi Kien Thanh, director general of the Vietnam Cinema Department. According to the state-run newspaper Tuoi Tre, he was quoted saying, “We do not grant a licence for the American movie Barbie to release in Vietnam because it contains the offending image of the nine-dash line.”

Is Barbie the only film banned in Vietnam?

Prior to Barbie, the nine-dash line prompted the Vietnamese authorities to impose a ban on the DreamWorks animation movie Abominable from 2019 and the Sony action movie Uncharted from 2022. Additionally, due to a display of a nine-gap line map on Netflix, the Australian drama series Pine Gap from 2021 had to be pulled from Vietnam.