'This One Isn't...': 'Cobra Kai' Co-creator Clears Speculation On New 'Karate Kid' Film

Saturday, September 17, came with a piece of good news for all Karate Kid fans as Sony announced a new movie in the original franchise. Ever since its inception in 1984, with The Karate Kid, the franchise has been living on. While the first film was followed by four other instalments, the last being Jaden Smith's 2010 film The Karate Kid 2, the legacy was carried on by the web series Cobra Kai. Soon after the new instalment in the film franchise was announced, fans started speculating the involvement of Cobra Kai creators and cast in it. Recently, the series' co-creator Jon Hurwitz cleared the air around the same.

It has been around a week since the much-awaited fifth season of Cobra Kai came out. Since then, the series' co-creator Jon Hurwitz has been interacting with fans on Twitter. When he was asked about the new Karate Kid film, Hurwitz revealed that he would love to make such a movie but does not know anything about the one which was recently announced. He also confirmed that Cobra Kai cast members are not involved in the upcoming film. He wrote, "The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday. But this one isn't from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast. Don't know much about it, but wish it well."

The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday. But this one isn't from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast. Don't know much about it, but wish it well. #KarateKid #CobraKai https://t.co/pd2aYYAF0A — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) September 17, 2022

A new Karate Kid film announced

A week after the release of Cobra Kai Season 5, according to a report by Variety, Sony announced and locked the date for a new Karate Kid movie. In their announcement, the production house revealed the movie will serve as another instalment in the original franchise and will come out on June 7, 2024. However, the production house did not provide any details about the film's cast or its synopsis.

More about The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid franchise's first film starred Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, a scrawny teenager who is bullied at his school. William Zabka played Macchio's classmate named Johnny Lawrence, who did not leave a chance to pick on him. After getting frustrated, LaRusso turned to karate master Mr Miyagi, played by the late Par Morita, who helps him fight against Johnny and Cobra Kai.