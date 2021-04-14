'This Was Super Easy': Charlie Puth On Writing Music During COVID-19 Lockdown

Singer Charlie Puth has opened up about his experience during the lockdown, accepting that it was perfect for him since he has been practising since the age of 14 for the situation. The singer, who has introduced many new singles during the pandemic, was recently spotted by Toofab when he was asked about his experience writing music during the COVID-19 lockdown. He replied that his time during lockdown was productive as he was preparing for the situation for all his life. He said that he had been making music since the age of 14 in his bedroom.

The singer has been quite active on social media since the introduction of the pandemic. Recently, he had tweeted to his fans in India that he loved them and quickly received suggestions to add the country to his Asia tour. He was also asked about what he wanted to take into the future after the pandemic ended to which he replied that he was excited to go on tour, especially his Asia tour.

The singer was also asked about his take on the recent body-shaming he received recently from trolls on the internet. He jokingly responded saying that he probably needed a hair cut since his hair was growing wild. Charlie was shamed for not having abs when he posted a picture of himself posing shirtless on social media. On March 20, 2021, he had posted a reminder to his trolls on his Twitter handle that it was "not cool to body shame anyone".

Charlie Puth's latest songs

Throughout 2020 Charlie Puth has released many new songs including Girlfriend, Hard on Yourself and Free, and featured on I Hope, Summer Feelings, Upside Down and Is It Just Me? Along with his own songs and collaborating with various artists in the past year, Charlie Puth has also featured as a pianist in Justin Beiber's album Justice. Justice was released on March 19, 2021, and featured other renowned artists including Chance The Rapper, Khalid, Quavo, DaBaby, and many others. The singer will also be co-writing a song with Daya for her album Bad Girl.