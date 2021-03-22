Thomas Middleditch Accused Of Sexual Misconduct At LA Goth Nightclub

Actor Thomas Middleditch of the Silicon Valley fame was recently accused of sexual misconduct at the Cloak and Dagger club in LA. The LA Times reported on Sunday, March 21, that the actor-comedian was accused of forcibly groping and touching a woman in front of her friends and the staff. The owners of the club have also been accused of turning a blind eye against such misconduct. The club closed its operation in 2019.

Thomas Middleditch accused of sexual misconduct

In the Sunday article of LA Times, it was reported that Adam Bravin and Michael Patterson, who are the co-founders of the Cloak and Dagger club, did not take any action against any kind of sexual misconduct that was happening in their club with their employees or the members. Almost 10 women, including 4 of the former staff members of the club, revealed that the owners would just turn a blind eye towards such mishappenings. The women also accused B Positive actor Thomas Middleditch of also being a part of the sexual misconduct that took place in the club.

According to the report, the incident happened on October 22, 2019, and Hannah Harding, who was subject to the misconduct, revealed details about it to the newspaper. Hannah said that Thomas approached her on the dance floor and made lewd sexual gestures towards her and her friend. She said the actor kept pursuing her even after she repeatedly told him no several times and went on to group her in front of her friends and the other staff members which also included the club's operations manager, Kate Morgan. Hannah also recalled that Kate reported Thomas to her bosses and asked them to ban him from the club. However, the owners dismissed her report and did not do anything about it.

Allegations against Thomas Middleditch

Hannah also shared a message sent to her by Thomas om Instagram that read, "I had no idea my actions were that weird for you. I am so ashamed I made you uncomfortable." She further added that on the same night she saw Thomas grope another woman in the club after she complained about him. She also revealed that Adam Bravin, one of the club's owners, contacted her after a week to get a second opinion on Thomas as they didn't believe her story. She said that the club cared more about famous people rather than the safety of a woman. According to the outlet, this is not the first time that there have been complaints against Thomas's behaviour in the club by the staff members.

The co-founders deny the allegations

According to the report, the co-founders denied any such allegations against the club. Both Adam Bravin and Michael Patterson sent their statement to the newspaper via email that read, "As far as I am aware, they reported every incident to us, and to my knowledge, we dealt with every single issue brought to our attention. Our goal from day one was to create the safest space possible." The club was closed in January 2021, soon after the outlet reached out to the founders about the allegations.

Talking about Thomas Middleditch, his representative declined to comment on the sexual allegations against him. Earlier in 2020, news broke out that Thomas Middleditch's wife Mollie filed for divorce after he revealed that he and Mollie are in an open marriage in an interview with Playboy. The actor later confessed that he regrets sharing intimate details about his relationship with his wife which led to their divorce.