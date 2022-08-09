'Thor 4' Director Taika Waititi Gets Married To Rita Ora In An Intimate Ceremony: Report

Thor: Love and Thunder helmer Taika Waititi has tied the knot with his singer partner Rita Ora in an intimate ceremony in London, as per reports. The Sun UK mentioned that they got hitched in an 'intimate' ceremony with their near and dear ones witnessing the 'madly in love' couple take the plunge. Sources further told the publication about Rita's wish to keep their wedding extreme private, however, it will be followed by a 'big, showbiz-style bash'.

Thor 4 director Taika Waititi ties the knot with singer Rita Ora

The source mentioned, "It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there" and continued, "Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are.” Talking about the couple's further plans, the insider added, "A big, showbiz-style bash is planned to celebrate, but don’t expect to see it being flogged to the highest-bidding magazine."

Ora also ignited wedding rumours earlier this week when she was seen sporting what looked like a wedding band in an Instagram picture. It was earlier reported that the duo made 'simultaneous' wedding proposals to each other last month. A source had then told The Sun UK, "This isn’t about them doing a big showy thing and crowing about it beforehand," and added, "It’s just about them being in love and deciding the time is right to formalize their relationship."

Taika Waititi and Ora first sparked romance rumours in May 2021 as they were seen getting close in Sydney, Australia. Later, they were papped kissing on a balcony, where actor Tessa Thompson accompanied them. Talking about the viral moment, Waititi told Sydney Morning Herald, "I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick." He continued, "And also, ‘Is it that big a deal?’ No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It’s fine.”

Image: Instagram/@ritaora