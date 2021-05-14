'Thor 4' Fan Theories: Here's What Fans Have Speculated About The Film

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth film based on the God Of Thunder from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is also one of the most highly anticipated films as it is going to see Thor in the post-Endgame avatar. It is going to be helmed by Taika Waititi and stars Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, and Jeff Goldblum. Here are some fan theories about Thor: Love and Thunder movie which answer some most-asked questions.

Thor 4 fan theories

1. Jane Foster gets Mjolnir in Thor 4

Jane Foster is all set to return in Thor 4. She will not only return as Thor's love interest but will also be wielding Thor's first hammer Mjolnir. She gets the hammer because of Captain America who goes back in time to Thor: Ragnarok to switch it back with a fake one. Hella, broke the fake which also explains how she could lift it as only the one who is worthy of it can even hold Mjolnir. Captain America had safely tucked the hammer away until Thor: Love and Thunder movie.

2. Marvel's Hercules' rumoured appearance

A rumour has been doing rounds that Hercules and Thor are going to come face-to-face in the upcoming Thor film. It is not yet clear as to what the two will be fighting about. But the scenes involving these two is expected to leave the audience in splits.

3. Adult Groot to appear

A grey-costumed character was spotted on the sets of the movie as well. It has been speculated that it is Groot who has grown to his adult form. It will be a treat for fans to see him make a comeback after Guardians of The Galaxy.

4. Thor and Peter Quill's gym session

Fans are expecting Quill and Thor to lift some weights together and mock each other's strength. They were embroiled in a harmless tussle for power in Infinity War. They can mock each other in the gym as well and it will make for a hilarious scene.

5. Moving ahead in Time

The film also is also expected to have made a time jump. Fans speculated that most of the characters are sporting new looks in the film. This is only possible because of a time jump.

Image- Still from Thor Ragnarok trailer

