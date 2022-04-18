Last Updated:

'Thor 4' Teaser Twitter Review: Fans Hail Thor's Self-discovery & Natalie Portman's Return

Marvel Cinematic Universe revealed the much-awaited 'Thor: Love and Thunder' teaser starring Chris Hemsworth and fans excitement knew no bounds

Thor: Love and Thunder

The much-awaited Thor: Love and Thunder teaser was unveiled on April 18 and fans' excitement knew no bounds as they took to social media to express their feelings about the enthralling clip. The film will see Chris Hemsworth reprising his role as the titular character alongside Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. The upcoming film is scheduled to release on July 8, 2022, in the United States and fans await a release date announcement for their country.

Thor: Love and Thunder Twitter review

Fans from across the world took to Twitter to express how much they loved the teaser and were eagerly waiting for its release. Netizens were over the moon by the release of the Thor: Love and Thunder teaser and many said that they were sure it was going to be 'so much fun'. Some fans also used some creative GIFs from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to express their excitement about the upcoming film. Fans are mentioned they can now 'live in peace' after the release of the Chris Hemsworth-starrer teaser. Fans also reacted to Guns N' Roses' Sweet Child O' Mine playing as the background score throughout the 'epic' teaser and mentioned how emotional it made them to see Thor on a journey of self-discovery. They called it the 'fantastic use' of the iconic and much-loved track. Netizens could not contain their joy and looked forward to the release of what will mark the fourth film of the franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

 

 

 

Thor: Love and Thunder teaser 

Helmed by Taika Waititi, the Thor: Love and Thunder teaser saw the notorious Guardians of the Galaxy gang make a comeback. The short clip also follows the god of thunder as he embarks on a journey of self-exploration. The teaser also includes a short glimpse of Chris Pratt, who takes on the role of Star-lord Peter Quill and gives Thor guidance along the way. The teaser also includes a glimpse of Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie and the much-awaited return of Jane Foster. The teaser also included some glimpses of Groot, Nebula, Drax the Destroyer and Mantis and fans can't wait to watch Thor: Love and Thunder on the big screen.

Watch the Thor: Love and Thunder teaser here

