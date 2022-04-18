'Thor 4' Teaser Twitter Review: Fans Hail Thor's Self-discovery & Natalie Portman's Return

The much-awaited Thor: Love and Thunder teaser was unveiled on April 18 and fans' excitement knew no bounds as they took to social media to express their feelings about the enthralling clip. The film will see Chris Hemsworth reprising his role as the titular character alongside Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. The upcoming film is scheduled to release on July 8, 2022, in the United States and fans await a release date announcement for their country.

Fans from across the world took to Twitter to express how much they loved the teaser and were eagerly waiting for its release. Netizens were over the moon by the release of the Thor: Love and Thunder teaser and many said that they were sure it was going to be 'so much fun'. Some fans also used some creative GIFs from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to express their excitement about the upcoming film. Fans are mentioned they can now 'live in peace' after the release of the Chris Hemsworth-starrer teaser. Fans also reacted to Guns N' Roses' Sweet Child O' Mine playing as the background score throughout the 'epic' teaser and mentioned how emotional it made them to see Thor on a journey of self-discovery. They called it the 'fantastic use' of the iconic and much-loved track. Netizens could not contain their joy and looked forward to the release of what will mark the fourth film of the franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Not the new Thor movie being a self discovery story. I love it so much the visuals, the music, Thor. I'm so excited and I'm so happy they didn't spoil the entire movie in the trailer. 🥺👍 pic.twitter.com/zqaN2VI3Va — ~Nordicnerdy~ (@Nordicnerdy) April 18, 2022

Natalie Portman deserves this so much, so that’s nice. Like her John Wick, everyone will really appreciate her after this, I hope. — Mathew🏳️‍🌈 (@monkbot10) April 18, 2022

Sometimes I think I’m done with the MCU because I let people get to me with their discourse on what’s good or not, and then they drop something like Thor Love and Thunder, and I’m happy again 😌💕 Just love what you love, and if you don’t like something, scream into your pillow. — film poser™️ Josie Marie 🇵🇷 (@TheJosieMarie) April 18, 2022

trailer so liiiiit 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 — Ivanov (@van_riddle18) April 18, 2022

I waited for the Thor: Love And Thunder trailer to drop & it was definitely worth the wait! I so love that it feels like a Thor comic brought to life! So excited for Thor to team up with the Guardians Of The Galaxy! New Asgard looks epic! Jane Foster will slay as The Mighty Thor! pic.twitter.com/iyK3m7ClpS — Josh ❤️ Moon Knight & Halo #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) April 18, 2022

THOR LOVE AND THUNDER TRAILER WE CAN LIVE IN PEACE NOW — Seren | HOUSE OF HARKNESS ミ☆ (@Dazzlinghahn) April 18, 2022

Can’t wait for that Thor love and thunder — keezy (@keezyDMoney) April 18, 2022

I’m such a sucker for any movie about Finding Yourself. Also what a fantastic use of Sweet Child O Mine. Cannot wait for Thor. pic.twitter.com/TGXntzGiUu — Jack Appleby ☕️ (@jappleby) April 18, 2022

the thor love and thunder trailer has me out here getting emotional bc in they played sweet child o mine and that's mine and my dad's song always has been and just the love we've both shared for marvel together since I was a kid it just literally made me wanna cry — JASPER ? -riddler apologist- (@samwilsnsbf) April 18, 2022

Helmed by Taika Waititi, the Thor: Love and Thunder teaser saw the notorious Guardians of the Galaxy gang make a comeback. The short clip also follows the god of thunder as he embarks on a journey of self-exploration. The teaser also includes a short glimpse of Chris Pratt, who takes on the role of Star-lord Peter Quill and gives Thor guidance along the way. The teaser also includes a glimpse of Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie and the much-awaited return of Jane Foster. The teaser also included some glimpses of Groot, Nebula, Drax the Destroyer and Mantis and fans can't wait to watch Thor: Love and Thunder on the big screen.

