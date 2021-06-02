'Thor 4' Wraps Filming, Taylor Swift Joins Christian Bale For A Film: Recap Of The Day

Several events took place on June 2 in Hollywood. From Chris Hemsworth wrapping up Thor: Love and Thunder to Taylor Swift joining Christian Bale And Margot Robbie in David O Russell's next film, many events made headlines on June 2, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are the latest Hollywood news of the day

Chris Hemsworth wraps up Thor: Love And Thunder

The Thor star took to his Instagram account to share a behind-the-scenes photo to announce the wrapping of the film. The director of the film Taika Waititi also featured in the picture. Both were giving an intense expression in the photo. In the caption of the post, Chris wrote, “The film is gonna be batshit crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heartstring or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey.”

Taylor Swift to star in David O Russell's next project

The Love Story singer has been taken aboard the cast of David O Russell's next untitled movie. The ensemble cast of the movie includes Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Andrea Riseborough and Alessandro Nivola. Taylor’s reps have not confirmed the news yet.

Rege-Jean Page on working with the Russo Brothers for The Gray Man

In a recent interview with Variety, the Bridgerton actor has praised the movie and also expressed his happiness to be working with The Russo Brothers. He also said that that the makers were not only at the top of their game but were "reinventing it" as well. The film also stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling essaying prominent characters.

Ariana Grande And Dalton Gomez on having children

According to a report by Hollywood Life, the Positions singer does not want to have babies for another couple of years. She is currently focusing on her music career. Ariana also has her hands full with being a coach on The Voice.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck head for a romantic dinner

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted grabbing dinner at the Pendry Hotel in West Hollywood. They hugged each other as they walked towards the hotel. They were also holding hands inside the hotel.

Image: @chrishemsworth and @taylorswift Instagram

