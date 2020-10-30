Thor Fans Say That The Superhero 'must Have A New Movie' As He Still Has Room To Grow

Thor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have one last appearance in the film Thor: Love and Thunder. In this film, fans will see the beloved God of Thunder pass his powers to his ex-girlfriend, Jane. But many fans of the superhero still think he has a lot of space to grow as a character and must have more movies. This conversation has been growing ever since as fans contribute to the theory on Reddit. Read ahead to know exactly what points the fans make.

Spoilers: Thor in Marvel Cinematic Universe is not yet done

The entire conversation kick starts with a listing of some important events that happened with the character. In the first Thor movie, fans see Odin banish Thor to Earth so that he can realise his true potential. But at the start fans witness that Thor isn't able to pick his hammer or Mjolnir up and by the end of the movie, Thor is worthy again and returns home with his hammer.

Then in his last movie, Thor: Ragnarok, Thor's sister Hela destroys his hammer. Odin then once again clarifies to Thor that he doesn't need the hammer to use his powers and that it was only a device by which he could concentrate his power. Later, in Avengers: Endgame, Thor finally is able to kill Thanos but gets depressed anyways.

The main point being, put up by fans in the discussion, was that Thor seems to have been mistreated in the MCU for a while now. But like many other heroes, he is not retired, dead or has lost his powers. This makes him a good superhero on which producers could make more movies and further his story.

While the discussion by fans seems to be valid and well versed, many media outlets have reported that no one can be certain of what will happen to Chris Hemsworth's version of Thor. Furthermore, the production houses have not even clarified if Thor will even have a lot of screen time in Thor: Love and Thunder. To contribute to the discussion, click here.

