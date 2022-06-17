'Thor: Love & Thunder' Advance Bookings Open In India 3 Weeks Before Release; Details Here

After announcing that Chris Hemsworth-starrer Thor: Love and Thunder will strike early in the Indian theatres, Marvel has now announced the commencement of advance bookings of the MCU superhero flick. The upcoming film will mark the fourth instalment in the franchise where the God of Thunder will embark on a self-exploration path.

The film will see the return of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Valkyrie and most excitingly, Jane Foster as Thor. Check out the details of Thor: Love and Thunder advance booking in India.

'Thor: Love & Thunder' advance bookings India

The official handle of Marvel shared a Thor graffiti on a building in India that reads 'ab hoga asli thunder'. The caption further read, ''The GOD OF THUNDER commands your presence! ADVANCE BOOKINGS for #ThorLoveAndThunder are NOW OPEN!'' Interesting fans can book their tickets by going on BookMyShow.com, a link is provided in the bio of the handle. Thor 4 will release in India on July 7, 2022, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

More on 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Apart from Chris Hemsworth, the Taika Waititi directorial film will feature familiar faces from the MCU universe such as Chris Pratt, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and more. Notably, Christian Bale is all set to make his big MCU debut in the upcoming movie in the role of Gorr the God Butcher. The trailers have received positive reactions with Bale stealing the thunder for his eery and unsettling avatar as the antagonist.

Recently, Hemsworth opened up about how he was bored of Thor reasoning that his character did not evolve in the past ventures. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the 38-year-old actor said, ''I really wanted to break the mould and I said this to Taika and I think the conversation we had was I said 'I'm really bored of Thor' and he said, 'Yeah, I'm really bored of Thor too.' And then we decided not to be bored and anytime that feeling came into play, we'd go in a different direction."

Talking about the newer and better version of the Thor in the upcoming flick which he discussed with director Taika Waititi, Hemsworth said, ''We wanted to have him be a little more unpredictable. We wanted him to be in a different set of circumstances than he'd been in before and also have the humour come through."

Image: Instagram/@marvel_india