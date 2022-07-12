‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Chris' Film Witnesses Drop On Monday

The most-awaited superhero film Thor: Love And Thunder recently hit the theatres and fans are on cloud nine as they could witness Chris Hemsworth reprise his role as God of Thunder.

The film marked the fourth instalment in the Thor series and also saw many actors reprise their roles. As the movie is running successfully in theatres, let’s take a look at how it is performing at the box office on the fifth day of its release.

Thor: Love And Thunder Box Office Collection Day 5

As per the early estimates by Koimoi, Chris Hemsworth's iconic superhero film Thor: Love And Thunder is expected to mint Rs 6.50 Cr to Rs 8.50 Cr. The movie did witness an unexpected drop on the fifth day of its release as the film garnered a whopping amount during the first four days of its release making it a total of Rs 64.80 Cr. The movie is now expected to cross the Rs 70 Cr mark post the fifth day while surpassing the lifetime collection of Jurassic World: Dominion.

More about the film

Thor: Love and Thunder has minted about $302 million worldwide, becoming the tenth-highest-grossing film of 2022. The film also marks Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi's second collaboration after the 2017 Thor: Ragnarok.

The film saw Chris Hemsworth's superhero character locking horns with God Butcher aka Gorr, who is also referred to as the 'most powerful' villain. Apart from Hemsworth and Bale, the film also starred Tessa Thompson, Taika Watiti, Natalie Portman, Jaimie Alexander, and Russell Crowe among others. The movie also featured the Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, and more.

As it was rumoured that it will be Chris Hemsworth's final MCU role as the God of Thunder, he opened up about the same and mentioned that although it was 'wild and fun' on the sets of the film, the film 'might be' his last MCU film according to the reports by Wired.

Image: Instagram/@chrishemsworth