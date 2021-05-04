'Thor: Love And Thunder' Cast Spotted At Sydney Eatery; Russell Crowe & Rita Ora Join Sets

Recently, Thor: Love and Thunder cast members were spotted hanging out together at Sydney's eatery. As the productions of the Thor: Love and Thunder story continues in Australia, snapshots of the Oscar-nominated actor, Sacha Baron Cohen, and wife, Isla Fisher was seen grabbing bites with Christian Bale and Russell Crowe at a posh restaurant located in Sydney. The group was further joined by Rita Ora, who is recently rumoured to be romantically linked with the director, Taika Waititi. Rita is currently in the country to shoot the country's version of The Voice.

Thor: Love and Thunder cast members enjoy lunch in Sydney

Christian Bale and his family joined Russell Crowe, Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher for food on Friday in Sydney. Taika Waititi and Rita Ora were also there. pic.twitter.com/Akvqbo0ycK — Christian Bale’s Bald Era (@LoveThunderBale) May 1, 2021

Russell Crowe joining the group's lunch party has prompted several rumours of his involvement in the upcoming Marvel feature film. Earlier, the former was caught in a similar situation before he was confirmed to be portraying the role of Zeus in the feature. Christian was previously confirmed to play the villainous character, Gorr, the God Butcher. As soon as the pictures started surfacing on the internet, many Christian Bale's Thor's fans started pouring love by retweeting the pictures and expressing their excitement for the upcoming film. Several Twitter users talked about Rita and Taika's relationship.

A fan called all the actors 'icons'. Another one wrote 'Willing to bet Christian Bale had no idea who Rita Ora was. The dude probably thought she was just a normal woman Taika Waititi is dating'. A netizen commented that 'some days ago I was like “ when Rita ora meets Christian before I do then what “ IT WAS A JOKE ??? this is totally unfair'. Perez Hilton commented that 'The restaurant definitely comped them all'.

Thor: Love and Thunder is an upcoming action Marvel flick which features Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, and Jeff Goldblum. Bankrolled by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. The upcoming film is the intended sequel to its previous adventure, Thor: Ragnarok, revealed Taika in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Thor: Love and Thunder release date is February 11, 2022.