'Thor: Love And Thunder': Chris Hemsworth Elated As Movie Ranks On Top Globally, Pens Note

The fourth film in the franchise, Thor: Love & Thunder has been receiving tremendous reviews and appreciation from fans and critics alike. The film which was released on July 7 took a phenomenal start at the box office and debuted at No. 1 this weekend with $143 million, according to Comscore. This film’s opening is far mightier than the last three Thor films.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the other franchise Ragnarok, also directed by Taika Waititi, had a solid $122.7 million debut in 2017, while the first two — Thor and The Dark World — had ungodly openings in 2011 and 2013 with $65.7 million and $85.7 million, respectively. Globally, Love and Thunder earned a Herculean $302 million.

Chris Hemsworth is happy as Thor bags no 1 spot globally

Actor Chris Hemsworth who once again reprised his role in the film was elated to share the fact that the film has minted a new record by bagging no 1 spot in the world. The actor shared a video from the film along with a gratitude note while thanking the fans for their earth-shattering response. “Massive thanks to everyone who checked out Thor: Love & Thunder over the weekend. You’ve made it the number one movie in the world right now!”

The story of the film revolves around Chris Hemsworth who is seen playing God of thunder as he reunites with familiar faces (Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman, and Valkyrie, played by Tessa Thompson) and encounters new foes (Christian Bale's unsettling Gorr the God Butcher). There's a mighty twist this time around as Portman's Jane assumes the role of female Thor, known as Mighty Thor. Waititi has described the film as the (male) Thor's "midlife crisis" film.

"It's not a serious film, and it's not a drama, but we do deal with ideas that I think a lot of humans deal with — universal themes about love and loss and our place in the world," he told EW.

Apart from celebrating the new milestone, Chris also surprised fans with an adorable memory associated with the film’s history. The actor shared two pictures of his daughter from the first time she stepped on the sets 11 years back to a recent one on the sets of Thor 4. He captioned the adorable pictures and wrote, “Here are two pics of me and my daughter. One was the first time she was on set 11 years ago, the other is the most recent on Thor: Love and Thunder. She’s my favourite superhero.”

