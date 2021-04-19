Thor Love And Thunder: Christian Bale Gets New Look For Role As Gorr The God Butcher

Christian Bale has time and again proved to his fans that he is very dedicated to his roles. Be it gaining muscles for his role in The Dark Knight or shrinking for The Machinist, he has done it all. Now, the actor is all set to appear as supervillain Gorr the God Butcher in the movie Thor Love and Thunder. For his role as the supervillain, Bale has shaved off his head and also lost some weight. Have a look at pictures that were released from the sets of Thor Love and Thunder.

Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher

According to Daily Mail, the actor was spotted spending some time with his family at Palm Beach. The location is an hour away from Sydney, where the shoot for the movie is going on. The actor with his transformed look was not recognisable by the fans. Have a look.

As per Marvel Comics, the supervillain grows up on a barren planet where his family dies when he is a child. He also marries and has children but they too die due to starvation. He was raised to believe in God but after seeing the condition of his planet and his family, he loses all the beliefs and turns against the almighty. He vows to kill all of them.

About Thor Love and Thunder's release date

The movie is directed by Taika Waititi and the script is written by him as well as Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. In the movie, Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as Thor, Natalie Portman will be seen playing her role as Jane Foster, who will take up the mantle of Thor and Tessa Thompson will come back as Valkyrie.

The release date of the movie was decided as November 5, 2021, but was delayed due to the pandemic and got a new release date as May 6, 2022. The movie is a part of the fourth phase of MCU. Other movies and series that are part of this phase are - Wanda Vision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Black Widow, Eternals, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spiderman: No Way Home, Black Panther 2 and many more.

