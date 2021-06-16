Thor: Love And Thunder: Did A Twitter User Just Leak Portman's Thor Avatar From The Film?

A Twitter user very recently allegedly shared a picture of the print that was on the T-shirts worn by the makers of Thor: Love And Thunder on the sets of the film. The picture in question sees the titular God of Thunder take the centre stage and is accompanied by Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie on the right and a figure that resembles the Mighty Thor in the comics, hence probably revealing Natalie Portman's Thor look from the film. The picture in question sees the three front lining Thor: Love And Thunder cast members getting ready for a showdown as their respective characters. The image can be found below.

Did a Twitter user leak Natalie Portman's Thor look from the upcoming film?

The first look at Thor and Valkyrie in updated armor AND the first look at Jane's Mighty Thor armor in Thor: Love and Thunder

This came from a t-shirt that a crew members shared from wrapping on the movie. They also shared the Thor art from the other day as well as three other shirts featuring art from the comics! (Third shirt personalized with quotes about the tech they used)



(from anthonyjrose on IG) pic.twitter.com/UeAsV7sRRJ — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) June 15, 2021

As per the Marvel Comics lore, Jane Foster picks up Mijonir after the God of Thunder himself becomes unworthy. However, her cancer exacerbates every time she soaks in the energy from the divine instrument. In the previous interviews, Portman has indeed revealed that Jane's cancer will play a part in itself in the film, but she kept the specifics of the same to herself.

About 'Thor: Love And Thunder':

The film in question is supposed to set up the successor to Chris Hemsworth's MCU character and is supposed to see him embark on a mission unlike any other with the Guardians Of The Galaxy as well as the remnants of Asgard. The filming process of the same quite recently came to a conclusion. Ahead of the same, the cast list of the upcoming Taika Waititi directorial saw the addition of Russel Crowe to it. The production team behind the same intended on keeping Crowe's casting under wraps, but after pictures of Crowe spending time with the cast members of Thor: Love And Thunder went viral, Marvel Studios decided to let the cat out of the bag. A picture of Crowe spending time with Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky can be found below.

As far as Thor: Love and Thunder release date is concerned, the film is slated for a release on 11th February 2022. The movie will also see Christian Bale make his debut as Gorr the God Butcher. More information regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

