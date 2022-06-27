'Thor: Love And Thunder': Kevin Feige Reveals Adjustments They Had To Make For Portman

Marvel Studios and Taika Watiti have surely travelled the extra mile to bring the fourth film in the Thor franchise to life. Thor: Love And Thunder is one of the most awaited superhero films of the year as it will mark the return of Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder. While the film will follow the events of Avengers: Endgame, it will also see Natalie Portman return as Jane Foster, however, with a slight difference this time, as she will also possess the powers of the mighty Thor. While Portman has undergone rigorous training and transformation for her role, Marvel Studios' chief Kevin Feige recently revealed the only adjustment that the Studios had to make in her appearance as the mighty Thor.

As per Comicbook.com, Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige, in an interview with Total Film, revealed one adjustment Marvel Studios' had to make for Natalie Portman's superhero character. Despite Portmann's immense training and hard work, there was one thing missing which was adjusted by Marvel Studios. Kevin Feige revealed that they had to assist in making Jane Foster a bit taller in the film.

He said, "The only thing we assisted with was making the Mighty Thor a little bit taller." He further added, "That was the only movie magic we used. Everything else was all her."

Natalie Portman on playing the mighty Thor

Natalie Portman is set to reprise her role as Jane Foster after nearly nine years in Thor: Love And Thunder. The actor will play the role of mighty Thor in the upcoming film as Jane Foster will possess the powers of the God of Thunder. Talking about her prep for the film, Portman revealed she had to go through rigorous training for the film.

Portman said, "I trained for a long time before and during, and I was doing the whole protein shakes [thing]. It really helped prepare me for the level of action that we ended up doing." "We had incredible stunt doubles who did the really hard stuff, but there's still a great deal of running and jumping and swords and hammer-fighting. It was definitely helpful to be strong. To have that weight of the cape all day, you want to have some upper-body strength," she added.

Thor: Love And Thunder features an ensemble cast including the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Taika Watiti. The film will also see Christian Bale ace the role of the lead antagonist Gorr, the God Butcher. The movie is set to hit the theatres on July 8, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@chrishemsworth