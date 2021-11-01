'Thor: Love And Thunder' Leaked Photos Take Fans Back To 'Thor: Dark World'; See Pics

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth instalment of Thor's solo roster in Marvel Cinematic Universe. Earlier this month, it was announced that the release date of Thor 4 would be pushed back and new leaked photos of the movie suggest that lead actors Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman are back on sets to shoot some additional scenes. While the filming of the movie was wrapped in June this year, Hemsworth and Portman were recently spotted on the sets.

The new leaked photos have been making their rounds on the web and have fans convinced that Thor 4 will have flashback scenes from one of the least-loved movies, Thor: Dark World. Both Chris and Natalie were seen wearing wigs and clothing that is similar to those seen in deleted scenes from the second Thor movie.

Thor: Love and Thunder leaked photos

New photos from the upcoming MCU movie Thor: Love and Thunder have been making their rounds on the web. The photos feature Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman wearing clothes and wigs similar to that of the second Thor movie, Thor: Dark World. The photos have netizens confirmed that the new Thor movie will have flashback scenes.

One user wrote on Twitter, "It seems like the scene filmed yesterday was a flashback. Chris and Natalie were wearing wigs similar to their Thor and Jane ones from a deleted scene in TDW. The scene filmed yesterday included Thor and Jane arguing with each other."

Speculation for Thor: Love and Thunder

It seems like the scene filmed yesterday was a flashback. Chris and Natalie were wearing wigs similar to their Thor and Jane ones from a deleted scene in TDW.



The scene filmed yesterday included Thor and Jane arguing with each other pic.twitter.com/u84qNBoA8g — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) October 30, 2021

More pics of Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi and Natalie Portman from the Thor Love and Thunder set in Los Angeles.

Even though it's just for a flashback scene, it's good to see him with his long TDW wig again 😊 pic.twitter.com/6QlPdVLkP5 — Mighty Foster (@NaberriePower) October 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Thor: Love and Thunder was officially announced in July 2019, with Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman, who did not appear in Ragnarok, returning to the franchise. In an interview with Variety, director Taika Waititi said the film would adapt elements from Jason Aaron's run on The Mighty Thor comic book, which sees Portman's character Jane Foster take on the mantle and powers of Thor whilst suffering from cancer. Also, actor Christian Bale will be making his MCU debut as the main antagonist, Gorr the God Butcher.

The movie will also star most of the cast of Guardians Of The Galaxy like Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel. The movie is scheduled to release on July 8, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@onthisdayincomics