'Thor: Love And Thunder': Natalie Portman Introduces Her Mighty Thor Avatar In New Poster

Shortly after the revelation of 'Thor: Love and Thunder's first teaser and poster, Natalie Portman introduced her Mighty Thor avatar in the Marvel film.

With the first teaser and poster of Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder creating huge buzz on social media, actor Natalie Portman recently revealed her own poster as the Mighty Thor. Natalie teased the female version of the eponymous character with a poster similar to that of Chris Hemsworth's Thor, as she wielded a reconstructed version of his hammer Mjolnir.

Portman will reprise her role as Jane Foster, alongside Chris, Tessa Thompson, Matt Damon and Jeff Goldblum among others. Helmed by Taika Watiti, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on July 8, 2022. 

Natalie Portman introduces her character in Thor: Love and Thunder new poster

Taking to her Instagram handle recently, Natalie dropped the stunning poster where she could be seen taking on the mantle of Thor. Teasing that Chris Hemsworth shouldn't be grabbing the entire spotlight now, she wrote in the caption, "And you thought you were the one and only... @chrishemsworth." Take a look. 

Reacting to her post, Hemsworth wrote, "Looks Mighty good on you", while the official handle of Marvel Studios commented, "we’re not worthy". Taika Watiti also hailed her avatar and stated, "The two and twonely."

The film, which comes as the direct sequel to Thor: Ragnarok (2017), will see Thor recruiting Valkyrie ( Tessa Thompson), Korg (Waititi), and Jane Foster (Portman) to prevent  Gorr the God Butcher ( Christian Bale) from eliminating all the gods. It also stars Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper in pivotal roles. 

The film's official synopsis reads- 

"The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late."

