'Thor: Love And Thunder': Natalie Portman's First Look As Mighty Thor Leaked

Marvel fans were in for a treat today as the first look of Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor armour in Thor: Love and Thunder was revealed. But it wasn’t the makers who revealed the anticipated look. Twitter user Thor: Love and Thunder News @lovethundernews posted photos of leaked merchandise where Thor, Jane, and Valkyrie can be seen in their battle armour.

The first look at Thor and Valkyrie in updated armor AND the first look at Jane’s Mighty Thor armor in Thor: Love and Thunder ♥️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/TtySGDpuar — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) June 15, 2021

In the photos shared in the Twitter post, Natalie Portman’s character Jane can be seen standing beside Thor and Valkyrie. All the characters seem to be wearing their battle armour. Jane’s armour looks very similar to the one she is seen wearing in the comics. Just like Thor, Jane’s Mighty Thor armour had a red cape and silver bodysuit. She can also be seen donning the winged helmet that is associated with the character from the comic books. Jane can also be seen carrying Mjolnir, Thor’s hammer, that was last yielded by Captain America in Avenger’s Endgame. Thor can be seen carrying his axe, Stormbreaker.

Fans of Marvel and Thor took to Twitter and expressed their excitement and thoughts about the leaked images. One of the fans wrote, “Ah! I'm so excited! I mean...it isn't our Jane, and I'll be sad about that, but it's nice to know the character wasn't embarrassingly abandoned entirely.” Another fan wrote, “I can't wait to see Natalie as Jane as Thor!” Some fans wished to see clearer shots of the look and said, “I hope we get some clearer shots of the look soon. Maybe just some clearer promo art. I’ll be happy with just that.”

Ah! I'm so excited! I mean...it isn't our Jane, and I'll be sad about that, but it's nice to know the character wasn't embarrassingly abandoned entirely. — Elite: Dangerous Chair Pilot Henri (@Rhyagell) June 15, 2021

I can't wait to see Natalie as Jane as Thor! pic.twitter.com/fB5YGbu596 — Shawn Parks (@shparks79) June 16, 2021

Natalie Portman was last seen as Jane Foster in the movie, Thor: The Dark World. For the third instalment of the Thor series, Thor Ragnarok, Jane did not appear in the film. In the upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder, Jane will take on the role of Mighty Thor who will have similar powers as Thor. In the movie, Jane will be seen suffering from cancer.

Thor: Love and Thunder

The movie Thor: Love and Thunder will be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 and will show incidents that happened after the end of Avenger’s Endgame. The movie will be helmed by director Taika Waititi who also directed Thor: Ragnarok. Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, and Tessa Thomson will reprise their role of Jane, Thor, and Valkyrie and will play pivotal roles in the movie. Alongside them, the Thor: Love and Thunder cast also includes some actors from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise like Chris Pratt, Dave Batista, Karen Gillian. Thor: Love and Thunder are scheduled to release on May 6, 2022.

IMAGE: AP NEWS

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.