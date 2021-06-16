Last Updated:

'Thor: Love And Thunder': Natalie Portman's First Look As Mighty Thor Leaked

Natalie Portman's Jane will take up the role of Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder and the first look of the character was revealed by a Twitter user.

Written By
Debanjali Kabiraj
Natalie Portman

Image: AP News


Marvel fans were in for a treat today as the first look of Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor armour in Thor: Love and Thunder was revealed. But it wasn’t the makers who revealed the anticipated look. Twitter user Thor: Love and Thunder News @lovethundernews posted photos of leaked merchandise where Thor, Jane, and Valkyrie can be seen in their battle armour.

In the photos shared in the Twitter post, Natalie Portman’s character Jane can be seen standing beside Thor and Valkyrie. All the characters seem to be wearing their battle armour. Jane’s armour looks very similar to the one she is seen wearing in the comics. Just like Thor, Jane’s Mighty Thor armour had a red cape and silver bodysuit. She can also be seen donning the winged helmet that is associated with the character from the comic books. Jane can also be seen carrying Mjolnir, Thor’s hammer, that was last yielded by Captain America in Avenger’s Endgame. Thor can be seen carrying his axe, Stormbreaker.

READ | Can't wait for 'Thor: Love And Thunder'? Check more movies by the cast to watch meanwhile

Fans of Marvel and Thor took to Twitter and expressed their excitement and thoughts about the leaked images. One of the fans wrote, “Ah! I'm so excited! I mean...it isn't our Jane, and I'll be sad about that, but it's nice to know the character wasn't embarrassingly abandoned entirely.” Another fan wrote, “I can't wait to see Natalie as Jane as Thor!” Some fans wished to see clearer shots of the look and said, “I hope we get some clearer shots of the look soon. Maybe just some clearer promo art. I’ll be happy with just that.”

READ | Taika Waititi reveals if 'Thor 5' will ever be made; Read details

Natalie Portman was last seen as Jane Foster in the movie, Thor: The Dark World. For the third instalment of the Thor series, Thor Ragnarok, Jane did not appear in the film. In the upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder, Jane will take on the role of Mighty Thor who will have similar powers as Thor. In the movie, Jane will be seen suffering from cancer.

READ | Tom Hiddleston reveals if Loki is a part of 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Thor: Love and Thunder

The movie Thor: Love and Thunder will be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 and will show incidents that happened after the end of Avenger’s Endgame. The movie will be helmed by director Taika Waititi who also directed Thor: Ragnarok. Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, and Tessa Thomson will reprise their role of Jane, Thor, and Valkyrie and will play pivotal roles in the movie. Alongside them, the Thor: Love and Thunder cast also includes some actors from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise like Chris Pratt, Dave Batista, Karen Gillian. Thor: Love and Thunder are scheduled to release on May 6, 2022.

READ | Tom Hiddleston recalls his first meeting with on-screen brother 'Thor' aka Chris Hemsworth

IMAGE: AP NEWS

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT