Thor: Love & Thunder New Clip Debuts At MTV Awards: Watch Thor And Jane Foster's Encounter

The highly-anticipated trailer of Chris Hemsworth-starrer Thor: Love and Thunder dropped a week ago while giving fans a glimpse of the gripping twists that the upcoming superhero film has in store for them. One of the major highlights of the trailer came when Natalie Portman aka Jane Foster transformed into Mighty Thor becoming the 'Goddess of Thunder.’ While the fans keep wondering how can Jane wield the enchanted hammer Mjolnir, a new clip recently debuted at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 ceremony.

Watch: Thor and Jane’s encounter in new clip

During the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 being held in Los Angeles, Marvel Studios shared the first full clip from Thor: Love and Thunder. The 23-second long clip depicts Thor calling his beloved hammer Mjolnir, but as he spots the same and reaches out for it, it flies to Jane Foster leaving Thor in shock. The clip further depicts how Jane Foster swirls the hammer the way Thor does it.

The new Thor: Love and Thunder clip released during the MTV Awards! #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/B3Yegui5VY — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) June 6, 2022

In the comics, Jane Foster is originally a nurse who works with the mortal form of Thor and falls in love with him. However, their relationship turns out to be tumultuous but Foster remains a trusted ally of the God of Thunder. The storyline of the comic Original Sin depicts Thor reuniting with Foster, however, everything in the latter's life has changed. As Nick Fury whispers something in the ears of Thor that makes him unworthy of lifting the hammer, it is jane who arrives as a saviour while taking the responsibility of the Mighty Thor on her shoulders. However, it was also revealed that every time Foster transforms into Thor, it reverses the effect of chemotherapy on her body.

Helmed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder also bring back Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. The plot of the movie will showcase how Thor Odinson, Jane Foster aka the new Mighty Thor, and Valkyrie rage a ferocious battle against Gorr the God Butcher, whose ultimate motive is to eliminate all the gods. Thor: Love and Thunder is all set to hit the big screens on July 7, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@marvelstudios