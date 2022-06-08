The countdown for the release of one of the most highly anticipated Marvel flick Thor: Love and Thunder has begun. With only a month left, the makers are ramping up the promotion and creating major hype around the venture. The upcoming film will debut Natalie Portman as the God of thunder after Chris Hemsworth's Thor drops his Mjollnir and embarks on a journey of self-exploration.

The trailers were positively received by the fans who especially took notice of Christian Bale's terrifying avatar as Gorr the God Butcher. Recently, the makers dropped a new clip featuring the Guardians of the Galaxy including Chris Pratt's Peter Quill.

Thor: Love and Thunder new clip

Marvel dropped a new clip from the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder featuring the Guardians of the Galaxy squad. In the video, Rocket is seen grunting about their 'relaxing vacation' turning deadly after a surprise attack. On the other hand, fans got another glimpse of the nerve-racking villain Gorr played by Christian Bale causing havoc in pursuit of killing all the Gods.

Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie is seen meeting Natalie Portman's Thor while Thor appears to have realized that it is time for him to team up with his fellow superheroes.

Earlier, another clip from the upcoming Marvel actioner debuted at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 that depicted Thor and Jane’s encounter. The clip showed an electrifying entry of Portman as Thor after Hemsworth's Thor fails to get ahold of his hammer having lost the worthiness to hold it.

More on Thor: Love and Thunder

The film will mark the return of Taika Waititi returning as director and as Korg. In an interview with Empire Magazine, the director talked about his vision of the film by stating, ''I wanted to embrace this thing that I was always a bit dismissive of, and explore this idea of love, and show characters who do believe in love."

Apart from Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale, the film also features Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff and Karen Gillan and more. The film is set for an early release in India as it will open in theatres on July 7, 2022, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

