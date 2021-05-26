'Thor: Love And Thunder': On-set Photos Give Peek Of Elaborate 'New Asgard' & Viking Ship

Marvel Studios’ film Thor: Love and Thunder have been in the news ever since its inception. The filming process of the upcoming movie is currently in full swing. Recently, pictures from the sets of the film have been making rounds on the internet and netizens are all gaga over it. The Daily Mail Australia recently shared several photos from the sets, and they are, to say the least, quite impressive. The images in question are aerial shots from the so-called 'hidden' set in Western Sydney.

In the pictures, one can get a glimpse of four different views of the New Asgard set being built in Sydney, Australia. One can notice some yachts, trucks, and a hotel called the ‘New Asgard’. An Asgardian longship with rollercoaster-style seating sits next to a building labelled “Asgard Tours: Aerial Sightseeing,” indicating what the boat will be used for. New Asgard was shown in Avengers: Endgame, but the sets are far more elaborate this time. Houses, a pub, and a hotel called the 'New Asgard' are among the structures. There is also what appears to be an old Viking ship. Take a look at the posts below.

As soon as the post was shared online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users were glad that they got to see the glimpse of the set, while some were all gaga over the post. Take a look at a few more comments below.

yes bestie give us the old norse vibes in thor we deserve — ginger (@veggietingzz) May 21, 2021

Who wants "Valkyrie: Queen of Asgard" Disney plus series. Which involves her dealing with responsibility of Queen on earth. — Tinkeshwar Miree (@TinkeshwarM) May 21, 2021

About Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder will be the fourth film based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe character Thor, and it is expected to be a direct sequel to the 2017 film Thor: Ragnarök and the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson co-wrote the screenplay for the Taika Waititi-directed film, which will be the 29th instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie will star Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Jaimie Alexander, Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Russell Crowe, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn and Jeff Goldblum.

Thor: Love and Thunder is all set to hit theatres on May 6, 2022. The upcoming film also sees the return of Natalie Portman to the series, reprising her role as Jane Foster; the actress did not appear in the 2017 film. Filming for the movie began in January 2021 in Sydney and is expected to be completed by May.

